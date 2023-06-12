GAA consider separate days for Munster and Leinster hurling finals from next year

The GAA are considering hosting the Leinster and Munster hurling finals on separate days from next year.

Both deciders were played back-to-back on Sunday with the Munster showpiece kicking off the action in Limerick before the Leinster decider in Croke Park.

But speaking on RTE Radio One, GAA president Larry McCarthy conceded the current arrangement is ‘not optimal’ for the GAA.

Previously it has been suggested that one final could be moved to a Saturday evening slot with the provinces alternating every other year.

“Yeah I think we will look at it,” McCarthy said. “Having the two of them on on the one day is not optimal for us I think.

“It could be changed for next season we’ll get the CCCC to look at it I think.”

The GAA president also defended the new structure which sees many more games fitted into a smaller window which has seen smalle attendances at certain games.

“The training to matches ratio was too poor initially so we had give players more games and that’s what we have done,” he said.

"The consequences of that are an awful lot more matches but players are enjoying it and getting a great kick out of it and it’s a challenge for managers - they have to have more players ready to play every weekend as a consequence of the games coming thick and fast.

"But no we don’t have too many games.

“If you have more games you are probably going to have less crowds at each of the games individually.

"Perhaps that has happened alright but the very fact that there is more games is more opportunity for people to go to games and more opportunity for players to play.”