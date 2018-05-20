Sport Hurling

Sunday 20 May 2018

GAA Championship LIVE: Tipperary and Limerick lock horns in Munster opener

Richie English of Limerick in action against Jason Forde of Tipperary during the Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 1 match between Limerick and Tipperary at the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile
Limerick players watch the Minor game before the Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 1 match between Limerick and Tipperary at the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Sam Roberts

The Munster SHC gets underway at the Gaelic Grounds where Limerick and Tipperary face-off (2pm), Kilkenny entertain Offaly and Davy Fitzgerald's Wexford host Dublin (both 3pm) and Pairc Uí Chaoimh is the venue for the meeting of Cork and Clare (4pm). In football, Tyrone take on Monaghan in Omagh (4pm).

 

Online Editors

