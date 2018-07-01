GAA Championship LIVE: Cork edge Clare in Munster epic, who will reign supreme in Leinster?

Independent.ie

It's provincial final day in hurling championship, Thurles will be heaving for Cork's clash with Clare at 2pm and the whole country is waiting to see if Brian Cody's Cats can rattle Galway at 4pm in Croker. We'll also give updates on the Joe McDonagh Cup final between Westmeath and Carlow.

https://www.independent.ie/sport/gaelic-games/hurling/gaa-championship-live-cork-edge-clare-in-munster-epic-who-will-reign-supreme-in-leinster-37068503.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article37068830.ece/2d2ad/AUTOCROP/h342/bloggg.jpg