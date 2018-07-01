Sport Hurling

Sunday 1 July 2018

World Cup 2018

Fixtures & Results

Senegal SEN 0

Colombia COL 1

REPORT

Japan JPN 0

Poland POL 1

REPORT

England ENG 0

Belgium BEL 1

REPORT

Panama PAN 1

Tunisia TUN 2

REPORT

France FRA 4

Argentina ARG 3

REPORT

Uruguay URY 2

Portugal POR 1

REPORT

Spain ESP 1

Russia RUS 1

Ongoing

Croatia CRO

Denmark DNK

Brazil BRA

Mexico MEX

Belgium BEL

Japan JPN

Sweden SWE

Switzerland SUI

Colombia COL

England ENG

GAA Championship LIVE: Cork edge Clare in Munster epic, who will reign supreme in Leinster?

Padraig Walsh of Kilkenny in action against Niall Burke of Galway during the Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Final match between Kilkenny and Galway at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
Padraig Walsh of Kilkenny in action against Niall Burke of Galway during the Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Final match between Kilkenny and Galway at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
Luke Meade of Cork celebrates after scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Final match between Cork and Clare at Semple Stadium in Thurles, Tipperary. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile
Tony Kelly and Patrick Horgan will be closely watched today
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

It's provincial final day in hurling championship, Thurles will be heaving for Cork's clash with Clare at 2pm and the whole country is waiting to see if Brian Cody's Cats can rattle Galway at 4pm in Croker. We'll also give updates on the Joe McDonagh Cup final between Westmeath and Carlow.

 

Online Editors

