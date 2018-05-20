GAA Championship LIVE: Cork and Clare face-off with Tyrone and Monaghan going to battle in Ulster

Independent.ie

The Munster SHC gets underway at the Gaelic Grounds where Limerick and Tipperary face-off (2pm), Kilkenny entertain Offaly and Davy Fitzgerald's Wexford host Dublin (both 3pm) and Pairc Uí Chaoimh is the venue for the meeting of Cork and Clare (4pm). In football, Tyrone take on Monaghan in Omagh (4pm).

https://www.independent.ie/sport/gaelic-games/hurling/gaa-championship-live-cork-and-clare-faceoff-with-tyrone-and-monaghan-going-to-battle-in-ulster-36927314.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article36927561.ece/c3c97/AUTOCROP/h342/1504166.jpg