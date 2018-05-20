Sport Hurling

Sunday 20 May 2018

GAA Championship LIVE: Cork and Clare face-off with Tyrone and Monaghan going to battle in Ulster

20 May 2018; John Conlon of Clare in action against Conor Lehane of Cork during the Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 1 match between Cork and Clare at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
Sam Roberts

The Munster SHC gets underway at the Gaelic Grounds where Limerick and Tipperary face-off (2pm), Kilkenny entertain Offaly and Davy Fitzgerald's Wexford host Dublin (both 3pm) and Pairc Uí Chaoimh is the venue for the meeting of Cork and Clare (4pm). In football, Tyrone take on Monaghan in Omagh (4pm).

 

Online Editors

