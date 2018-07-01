GAA Championship as it happened: Cork edge Clare in Munster epic, Galway and Kilkenny must do it all again

Independent.ie

Cork retained their Munster crown, Carlow won the Joe McDonagh Cup and the Leinster final ended in a draw.

https://www.independent.ie/sport/gaelic-games/hurling/gaa-championship-as-it-happened-cork-edge-clare-in-munster-epic-galway-and-kilkenny-must-do-it-all-again-37068503.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article37068830.ece/2d2ad/AUTOCROP/h342/bloggg.jpg