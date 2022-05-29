Further apart now than in all their time together

Even a month later and with the dust long since settled, it still doesn’t look great. Time hasn’t mellowed it yet into sepia-stained memory.

Cody still has the face of Colin Montgomerie as famously described by David Feherty back in the day: like a bulldog who has just licked pee off a nettle. Shefflin remains the blameless party: he still looks tense and respectful and a little bit mystified.

It is the handshake on May 1 in Salthill that was all over in two shakes of a lamb’s tail but has lasted longer in the public memory than the game that preceded it. And now Brian Cody and Henry Shefflin have to do it all again for the Leinster final next Saturday between Kilkenny and Galway in Croke Park. The phalanx of photographers waiting to capture the image will have swelled considerably since the last day out.

But what will the money shot be like this time? If Cody had a team of image consultants working on his behalf, they would no doubt be urging him to smile broadly, take Henry’s hand and clasp it warmly with his left hand too, for added graciousness and bonhomie. But Cody would no more hire a team of image consultants than he would tog out for the sideline in a tutu and tiara.

He has had to deal with a fair amount of blowback for what was seen as his distinctly arctic exchange with Shefflin in Pearse Stadium. Could he not do better than that? This, after all, was the greatest player of the greatest Kilkenny era, the golden-haired boy, the son in whom the manager was most pleased, of all his many sons in black and amber. The gaffer and his general had marched in glorious lockstep for nigh on 15 years. And a greeting that was more like hand-to-hand combat was the best the old coot could muster?

Ah, it has probably been an unfair reading of the situation. It was only a moment in time. And one single moment in time should not be freighted with so much symbolism and amateur psychoanalysis and interpretative body-language theory. It was just two hurlers, not Reagan and Gorbachev in Geneva back in ’85.

And Cody, according to eyewitness accounts, had other things on his mind. He was on his way onto the pitch, allegedly to have words with the referee after Colm Lyons had awarded Galway a free after the Cats had engineered a goal to equalise the game deep in injury time. Conor Cooney converted the free, Lyons blew for full-time, Kilkenny were beaten.

Any manager who has seen his team mugged in that fashion would have needed some time afterwards to collect his emotions. Cody would have been in full Alex Ferguson mode at the final whistle. So, therefore, his head was probably in a totally different place when Shefflin dutifully approached him for the post-match courtesies. He may just have been completely distracted at precisely that moment and unprepared for the approach from his old mucker. Had the game been decided one way or another with ten minutes to go, he presumably would have been more ready to do the needful with his opposite number at the final whistle.

Now he finds himself stuck in a moment he can’t get out of, the image frozen in time by still photographs, and dramatised into melodrama by the super slow motion footage on TV. What lasted for two seconds can be slowed down in replays to make it look like a prolonged demonstration of passive-aggressive behaviour from a master who has just been beaten by his apprentice — and who doesn’t like it one little bit. It may well be entirely misleading, or devoid of the context which might explain Cody’s demeanour in that specific moment.

Then again, it wouldn’t have taken a huge amount of guesswork to come to those aforementioned conclusions about hurling’s Methuselah. Numerous alumni of his dressing room have spoken of the basic coldness that ran through their relationship with the patriarch. There was always apparently a distance between manager and players. He was severe in his demands; he generally withheld warmth from them. The pastoral side of the man-management gig was not a priority.

Once the player had served his useful purpose, he was benched or dispatched back to civvy street without sentiment, and without much thanks either. Cody might well argue it was they who should be thanking him, given all the medals that ended up around their necks as a result of his tough love. It mightn’t have been Woodstock down in Nowlan Park of a wet Tuesday night, with the lads sitting round in a circle singing Kumbaya. But out of this school of hard knocks came an avalanche of titles. The suffering in school was only temporary, the medals and the records last forever.

Cody’s alpha and omega was, and is, winning silverware. So, his froideur with Shefflin in Salthill was merely a logical extension of his mindset. He had been beaten at the death, he was swallowing sour grapes and couldn’t rustle up a smile, not even for Henry.

Maybe especially not for Henry. Because, apart from anything else, what was Shefflin doing on the Galway sideline in the first place? It has been speculated, rightly or wrongly, that Cody took a dim view of this black and amber legend taking on a team that would pose a direct threat to his beloved county. This threat duly came to pass in Salthill.

And not just that, but Shefflin also had the temerity to turn him down when Cody invited him to join his backroom team a few years ago. For someone who was well used to hearing ‘Yes, Brian’, it may have been a tad ... disconcerting ... to hear ‘No, Brian’. Thanks but no thanks. The Kilkenny King Lear spurned by his own Cordelia.

In strictly sporting terms, a post-match handshake is the stuff of trivia. But when it unfolds as it did on this occasion, it is the stuff of human interest, which is to say it is the stuff of life. There is nothing more fascinating than human relationships. Even allowing that most dressing room relationships are generally transactional in nature and transient in time, when they are as deeply entwined as this one was, it is interesting to observe how they are with each other now.

They will probably be fine in the long run but, standing side by side on the sideline again next Saturday, they will be further apart than they have ever been in their lives together.