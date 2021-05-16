Furious Limerick manager John Kiely hits out at new rules and 'embarrassing' Galway simulation

LIMERICK manager John Kiely has hit out at what he described as 'embarrassing' simulation from Galway players in their Allianz National Hurling League clash and believes the number of frees now being awarded is a worry for the game as a whole.

Evan Niland hit 14 points from frees to power Galway to a six-point victory and hand Limerick their first defeat since the 2019 All-Ireland semi-final against Kilkenny. But, for Kiely, the game was ruined by constant stoppages.

"I think it’s a worry for the game as much as it is a worry for us," Kiely said when asked if the free count against his side was a worry.

"Having seen two games now, I’d have major concerns as to where we are at in this. It does appear that the game has changed in the last four months whilst we’ve all been at home and somebody decided to take the tackle out of the game.

"I’d love to know who they were and when that was decided.

"Because we had nobody here watching the game today and in 12 months’ time, we are not going to have anybody here watching if it’s 36 frees they are going to be sitting down to watch and however number of restarts – maybe 60 – and however number of sidelines.

"I think the people at home today were saved €20 because that wasn’t a spectacle that anybody would like to be a part of."

As to his charge of Galway players simulating injury, Kiely added: "When a player has the ball and they run at you and throw themselves on the ground and they’re roaring and shouting, that’s embarrassing," he said. "And that’s not part of the game."

Was there simulation?

"Simulation, yeah. Some clear examples, a couple were very embarrassing. None of us want to see that brought in as part of our game, you know.

"But why have we come to the point where we had such a fantastic game that everybody was enjoying and now we’re in a situation where we’re having deep conversations about rules?

"It’s so disappointing and, listen, we had players today who were being physically held from running. An opposition player even hurt himself, trying to prevent a player from running.

"It was in open view of our umpires and our linesmen, our fourth official and our referee and they couldn’t see it and it persisted throughout.

"And yet a player can put a hand in on a tackle and within a split second it’s a free."