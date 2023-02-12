Full-forward Ryan Walsh puts Louth on right track with win over Roscommon

Louth picked up their first win of their Division 3A campaign with a terrific away performance against winless Roscommon at Dr Hyde Park. The much-fancied home side drew the week previous with Mayo, but will rue their 19 wides yesterday.

Buoyed by a blistering early start the visitors never looked like losing. Louth full-forward Ryan Walsh leapt in front of his marker James Dillon and goalkeeper Enda Lawless to flick majestically to the net on the 14th minute.

That was the confidence booster Paul McCormack’s side needed after a tough loss last week to Armagh. Although Conor Mulry kept Roscommon in touch, the introduction of Conor Murphy for influential Andrew Mackin, was another plus for the men in red.

Murphy’s goal at the end of the first half ensured his side led 2-10 to 0-7 at the short whistle. Things went from bad to worse for the hosts when they lost corner man Eoin Fitzgerald to a straight red card upon the resumption.

Half-time substitute Mickey Joe Egan led the fightback for Francis O’Halloran’s side in the second half with five frees but their inaccuracy would catch up with them in the finish.

Louth looked vulnerable at times but held out thanks to the excellent Danny Morgan at full-back and Jamie McDonnell sweeping in front of him. Crucially midfielder Liam Molloy would pick the home side off with a crucial brace to secure Louth’s first points of the campaign.

SCORERS – Louth: M Gahan 0-5 (4f), C Murphy 1-2, R Walsh 1-1, L Molloy, A Mackin 0-2 each, S Hodgins, P Fallon, C Shaw (1f) and S Kerrisk 0-1 each. Roscommon: MJ Egan (5f), C Mulry 0-5 each, Jack Dowling 0-2, E Fitzgerald, P Fallon (1f) and D Finn 0-1 each.

LOUTH – R McKeown 6; Ben Goss-Kieran 6, Danny Morgan 8, Adam Plunkett 7; C Shaw 9, S Stafford 7, S Hodgins 6; P Fortune 8, L Molloy 7; S Kerrisk 7, P Fallon 6, M Gahan 7; A Mackin 8, R Walsh 9, J McDonnell 7. Subs: C Murphy for Mackin (19), A McGuinness for Goss-Kieran (45), J Murray for Fallon (70).

ROSCOMMON – E Lawless 6; T Fleming 6, J Dillon 6, E Mulry 6; P Brennan 6, C Cosgrove 7, M Ward 7; D Finn 6, J Dowling 7; B Mulry 6, J Brennan 7, C Mulry 7; P Fallon 7, E Flanagan 6, E Fitzgerald 6. Subs: D Mullen 6 for Cosgrove (29), M Brennan 7 for Fallon (ht), MJ Egan 8 for Flanagan (ht), J Naughton 6 for P Brennan (48), G Egan 6 for E Mulry (56).

REF – B Keon (Galway).