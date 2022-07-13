From pint-sized water boy to Kilkenny’s defensive rock – how Mikey Butler became a key Cat

Hw could regularly be heard going around the Kilkenny dressing-room bombarding players with requests for their jerseys during his teens, so it’s hardly any surprise that Mikey Butler is now tormenting opposition forwards.

Butler truly is a rare breed, having been allowed within the inner sanctum of Brian Cody’s backroom team as a water boy, when assisting legendary kit-man Rackard Cody with his many duties, before later making his own mark on the pitch for the Cats.

His drive was never in question but his size was – as witnessed by the famous picture of the pint-sized Butler wearing Richie Hogan’s boots, standing alongside Hogan and Wexford star Lee Chin following their 2014 Leinster SHC meeting in Nowlan Park – but he has defied the odds.

Even more so than that, the 5ft 7ins O’Loughlin Gaels defender has battled back from career-threatening injuries to scale unimaginable heights in his rookie season, having suffered the double blow of a ruptured cruciate knee ligament and a shattered kneecap during the club championship of 2020.

He was supposed to captain the Kilkenny U-20s that winter, but a long road of rehabilitation faced him instead. Much like his man-marking duties in black and amber, he stuck rigidly to the programmes provided before roaring back last autumn.

Given his love of agriculture, it’s fair to say that Butler was like a bullock being released from a slatted shed onto spring grass upon his return – and there was no holding him back, as he quickly forged an impressive reputation for himself.

Hailing from Tullaroan stock and living right in the heart of Kilkenny city in Parnell Street, Butler was one of the key drivers as O’Loughlin Gaels made an unlikely run to the Kilkenny SHC final last November before giving Ballyhale Shamrocks a massive scare – and his club exploits earned a call-up from Brian Cody. Water boy no more, this was the real deal.

Butler has taken to inter-county commitments like a duck to water – and there have been few more impressive debut seasons than his, as he has left a trail of the best forwards in the game in his wake.

Cathal Mannion and Tony Kelly were the most recent to fall into the 22-year-old’s web and Nickey Brennan, former Kilkenny player and manager, likens the tigerish left-hander to the iconic Phil ‘Fan’ Larkin for his outstanding defensive qualities.

“While he might seem small in stature, he’s this century’s version of ‘Fan’ Larkin, hard as nails and never anyone making too much ground on him, able to do a job and he might have a little bit more pace than Fan,” Brennan tells independent.ie.

“He’s a stickler of a player. He’s been asked to do specific jobs by Brian Cody as a man-marker – and it’s a fair confidence that Cody has in a young lad to entrust him with that sort of responsibility, picking up key players on the opposition team.

“It only appears like yesterday that I presented him with the Kilkenny U-14 ‘A’ trophy. There were questions about how well he’d come back from those horrible injuries, but he worked his socks off. He’s a hard guy.

“You wouldn’t have believed it under any circumstances if you’d said at the start of the year that he’d be lining out in the 2022 All-Ireland final for Kilkenny, not in terms of potential but how quickly he has developed and he’s made an unbelievable rise.”

That’s a sentiment which club-mate Brian Dowling, who trained him to a Minor ‘A’ championship in 2017,

echoes while detailing the personal traits that set him apart.

“He’s an absolutely brilliant chap,” Dowling, the current Kilkenny camogie boss, says. “Every since I had him at underage, he’s a lad I thought would have made it. He was always very small, but, by God, he’s as tough as nails. You get nothing easy out of that lad.

“He’s after putting a lot into the gym work in the last couple of years, and that’s very obvious to see. You do not get an easy game off Mikey, he’s right behind you everywhere you go, and he just has a super attitude.”

Butler, who plies his trade as a farm manager with Brian Houlihan, is not one to shy away from hard work and could even be seen cutting silage on the eve of this years’s Leinster final against Galway, where he wound up as the man of the match.

If his first All-Ireland final on Sunday yields another stellar display, then the former Kilkenny CBS student is in pole position for an All-Star at corner-back – as well as the Young Hurler of the Year award, if it changes to U-22 as has been mooted.

It has been a staggering ascension through the ranks for the likeable Butler, who has become somewhat of a fan favourite, and Kilkenny legend Noel Skehan feels that his skill is often overlooked.

2014 Hurler of the Year Richie Hogan is rumoured to have been lighting it up in Kilkenny training before Butler quietened him one day recently – and Skehan hails his “work-rate” as well as silky skills on the ball.

“I saw Mikey playing Freshers down in WIT and he was a great young lad, I’m not a bit surprised that Mikey is hitting the heights that he’s hitting, because his work-rate is very high. And people mightn’t think that he’s that skilful, but he is,” Skehan says.

“He’s very good in the air, he’s got good ball control and he’s a hell of a good hurler. Brian wasn’t afraid to bring him in and give him his chance. He didn’t come overnight, but he came quick enough and has improved in every game throughout the year, all the way through to the All-Ireland final.”

Butler will line out alongside

club-mates Huw Lawlor and Paddy Deegan as the trio make up half of the Kilkenny defence – and while there may be no obvious match-up for him on Sunday against Limerick, there’s no doubt that he will play a key role in the destination of Liam MacCarthy.

Eoin Larkin commends his body of work so far this season, and feels that his exposure to the Kilkenny camp when growing up has played a huge part in his season so far.

“Marking Tony Kelly didn’t seem to faze him at all. He just threw himself right into it and had the confidence to go at it. And that just seems to be the type of lad that he is, he’s a confident young lad and thinks he can handle that kind of stuff. He’s doing phenomenal really,” Larkin said.

“He used to be hanging around training and doing the water and all that kind of stuff, and I suppose that’s where dreams are made really.

“He got to see how successful we were and wanted a part of it. Now here he is lining out in his first All-Ireland final on Sunday. It’s unreal when you think about it.”

Will Butler’s boyhood dream become reality this weekend? You wouldn’t put it past him or the Cats.