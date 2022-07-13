| 17.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

From pint-sized water boy to Kilkenny’s defensive rock – how Mikey Butler became a key Cat

Cats corner-back has battled back from career-threatening injuries to play in All-Ireland final

Current Kilkenny defender Mikey Butler was a water boy back in the summer of 2015. Kilkenny's Richie Hogan exchanges jerseys with Wexford's Lee Chin after their 2015 Leinster SHC semi-final at Nowlan Park. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile Expand
Kilkenny manager Brian Cody shakes hands with Mikey Butler after their side's victory over Clare at Croke Park. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Current Kilkenny defender Mikey Butler was a water boy back in the summer of 2015. Kilkenny's Richie Hogan exchanges jerseys with Wexford's Lee Chin after their 2015 Leinster SHC semi-final at Nowlan Park. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Current Kilkenny defender Mikey Butler was a water boy back in the summer of 2015. Kilkenny's Richie Hogan exchanges jerseys with Wexford's Lee Chin after their 2015 Leinster SHC semi-final at Nowlan Park. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Kilkenny manager Brian Cody shakes hands with Mikey Butler after their side's victory over Clare at Croke Park. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Kilkenny manager Brian Cody shakes hands with Mikey Butler after their side's victory over Clare at Croke Park. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

/

Current Kilkenny defender Mikey Butler was a water boy back in the summer of 2015. Kilkenny's Richie Hogan exchanges jerseys with Wexford's Lee Chin after their 2015 Leinster SHC semi-final at Nowlan Park. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Michael Verney

Hw could regularly be heard going around the Kilkenny dressing-room bombarding players with requests for their jerseys during his teens, so it’s hardly any surprise that Mikey Butler is now tormenting opposition forwards.

Butler truly is a rare breed, having been allowed within the inner sanctum of Brian Cody’s backroom team as a water boy, when assisting legendary kit-man Rackard Cody with his many duties, before later making his own mark on the pitch for the Cats.

Most Watched

Privacy