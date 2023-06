Flashback to 1998: Clare full-back and current manager Brian Lohan and Waterford's Micheál White, both wearing red helmets, tussle before being sent off by referee Willie Barrett during the Munster SHC final replay in Thurles. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Silver jubilee or unhappy anniversary? The hurlers of Clare return to the Gaelic Grounds this Sunday, seeking to reprise their stunning ambush of Limerick at the same venue just six weeks earlier. Only now, there’s a cup on the line, one no Clareman has lifted in 25 years.