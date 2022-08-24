From Brian Whelahan to Shane O’Donnell: Five of the best individual All-Ireland hurling final displays

1. Brian Whelahan (1998: Offaly v Kilkenny)

One half in an entire season was enough to earn him an All-Star in an unfamiliar position. But then it was no ordinary half as Whelahan’s switch from right half-back to full-forward made all the difference on the day Offaly became the first team to win the All-Ireland SHC title via the ‘back door’.

Way below his best in a defensive sense due to the debilitating impact of ’flu, he was re-located to

full-forward for the second half. It proved a master stroke by manager, Michael Bond as Whelahan scored 1-3 from play to take his total to 1-6. Offaly won by six points, having trailed by two at half-time.

“Brian didn’t make any objections about going to the forwards although he was very sick. The fact that he could play at such a high level says volumes about him because if it was me, I would be at home in bed,” said Bond.

2. Shane O’Donnell (2013 Clare v Cork replay)

28 September 2013 – 2.45pm: Davy Fitzgerald tells Shane O’Donnell he’s starting instead of Darach Honan.

Instructions from the manager? “Do what you always do – and that’s go for goals.”

5.0: Throw-in

5.20: O’Donnell has scored three goals, Clare lead by 3-6 to 1-6 and are on their way to victory. By the time O’Donnell leaves the action to a standing ovation in the 68th minute he has scored 3-3. Honan replaces him, scores a goal and Clare win, 5-16 to 3-16.

It was, by any standards, a remarkable contribution by 19-year-old O’Donnell.

3. Lar Corbett (2010 Tipperary v Kilkenny)

What a day to score the first hat-trick in an All-Ireland final for 40 years. Corbett’s opportunism not only steered Tipperary to victory but also ensured that Kilkenny didn’t enter the history books as the first All-Ireland five-in-a-row winners.

He hit his first goal in the 10th minute, a crucial intervention as Tipp sought to set the agenda, his second in the 42nd minute at a time when Kilkenny were digging their way back into contention and the third in stoppage time which decorated a spectacular victory.

4. Brian Corcoran (1992 Cork v Kilkenny)

A corner-back on the losing side rarely attracts attention but nobody could ignore Corcoran’s performance in the final 30 years ago.

In his first season, the 19-year-old had been excellent in Cork’s march to the final where he lined up against Kilkenny’s Eamonn Morrissey, who had been one of the stars of the campaign up to then.

Corcoran did an outstanding marking job on Morrissey, holding him scoreless. In addition, the young Rebel got in lots of covering work in front of Ger Cunningham. It wasn’t enough to sway the game Cork’s way (they lost 3-10 to 1-12) but his defiant effort deserves recognition in any catalogue of great All-Ireland final performances.

5. Martin Comerford (2003 Kilkenny v Cork)

In these days of very high-scoring finals (the last five have averaged a total of 57 points), it’s easy to forget that it wasn’t always so. In 2003, 1-14 was enough for Kilkenny to beat Cork (1-11), underlining how much more difficult it was for forwards back then.

Given that background, Comerford’s contribution was especially noteworthy. He scored 1-4 from play, more than all the other Kilkenny forwards combined.

His 65th-minute goal was the match-winner in an encounter where the Rebel County staged a great rally after trailing by six points at the half-time interval.