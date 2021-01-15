Four-time Kilkenny All-Ireland winner Paul Murphy announces inter-county retirement

PAUL Murphy has retired from inter-county hurling.

In a statement published on his social media accounts, Murphy explained that the time had come "to announce my retirement from the Kilkenny Senior Hurling Team".

"For as long as I can remember," he stressed, "it has been my dream to hurl for Kilkenny and I am period to say I lived that dream."

Murphy, who turns 32 later this month, finishes up with four All-Ireland medals, having been a cornerstone of Kilkenny’s defence as Brian Cody successfully rebuilt the team after their four-in-a-row successes of the previous decade.

It is unclear whether there will be any further Kilkenny retirements before the start of the 2021 season.

Initially tasting Walsh Cup action in 2009, Murphy didn’t establish himself in the Kilkenny team until 2011, when he made both his League and Championship debuts against Wexford.

The Danesfort clubman won an All Star that year, beginning a run of four such awards in five years – all at right corner-back.

Aerially strong and a sweet striker, he quickly established himself in a Kilkenny defence that would shed generational talents like JJ Delaney and Tommy Walsh after 2014.

"Thanks to all my teammates down through the year and the journey you brought me on," Murphy wrote in his retirement statement.

"It’s a privilege to have hurled not only with but against some of the greatest players to ever play the game, a memory which I will always cherish. I would also like to thank the management teams that have given me the opportunities over the years and the country board and supporters club for all your hard work and dedication to Kilkenny GAA.

"To my mother Marian, my late father Tommy and my sister Katie, a special thanks for believing in me and inspiring me to follow my dream. A special thank you to all my relatives and friends also.

"To my Fiancée, Éadaoin, for all your support & encouragement throughout this journey."

A Lieutenant in the Irish Defence Forces, Murphy missed Kilkenny’s 2018 and ’19 League campaigns having been on tours of duty in Lebanon.

Previously, he spent four months in Chad.

"To the Defence Forces,” he wrote, “and all my friends & colleagues within the organisation for your encouragement & support, especially all in 3 Inf Bn, Kilkenny."

Online Editors