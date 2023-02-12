Four-goal Cork keep perfect start to league as Conor Lehane and Declan Dalton star in Salthill

12 February 2023; Conor Lehane of Cork celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A match against Galway at Pearse Stadium in Galway. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Cork maintained their perfect start to the Allianz HL with Conor Lehane (2-3) and Declan Dalton 0-8 (2f) lighting up their attack as they proved too strong for 14-man Galway at Pearse Stadium this afternoon.

It was score for score in the first half, with the sides going in level at 1-13 apiece, but Pat Ryan's side kicked for home with a quick-fire 2-3 after the break, which set the foundations for an impressive win.

Henry Shefflin's Tribesmen also lost Oisín Salmon to a second yellow in the 37th minute as the Rebels backed up their opening round defeat of Limerick with a decisive victory on the road.

Galway hit the ground running on home soil with Evan Niland - busy from his Fitzgibbon Cup exploits with University of Galway - in scintillating form with 0-2 from play as they opened up an early advantage, 0-5 to 0-2.

Cork fired back to level in the ninth minute when Conor Lehane neatly finished to the net after excellent build-up play by Declan Dalton as the sides traded blows in a frenetic opening quarter.

It was all Galway in the next few minutes, though, as they opened up a five-point lead with Kevin Cooney bagging a lovely goal in the 12th minute after a neat assist and a fine fetch from newcomer Martin McManus, 1-9 to 1-4.

Fortunes ebbed and flowed throughout, with Cork firing over the next six points to lead for the first time as Dalton caused havoc at half-forward, 1-10 to 1-9.

It was nip and tuck from there to the break, with Kingston and Dalton firing over placed balls for Cork to bring an end to an enjoyable half, 1-13 apiece.

The Rebels returned upon the resumption like men possessed and fired 2-3 as they took over the game, while Galway were also reduced to 14 men, with debutant Salmon sent off just two minutes into the new half.

Seán Twomey fired the first goal in the 37th minute, while Lehane quickly followed up with another before he added a point from play, along with Barrett and Kingston, to put them in complete control, 3-16 to 1-13.

It looked like they might open up the hosts and make it embarrassing at different stages, but Conor Whelan came more into the game and they kept it respectable before producing a big finish.

When Twomey fired his second goal to leave 10 points in it after 67 minutes, it looked like it was a mere formality, but the Tribesmen finished with a flourish with goals from the impressive Martin McManus and substitute Brian Concannon.

Scorers - Cork: C Lehane 2-3; D Dalton 0-8 (2f); S Kingston 0-6 (4f); S Twomey 2-0; S Barrett 0-4; C Beausang, B Hayes, C Cahalane 0-1 each. Galway: E Niland 0-11 (9f); M McManus 1-3; K Cooney 1-1; B Concannon 1-0; C Whelan 0-2; J Flynn, P Mannion, C Fahy, C Mannion 0-1, L Collins (f) 0-1 each.

Cork: P Collins; C O'Callaghan, E Downey, E Roche; T O'Connell, C Joyce, C O'Brien; B Roche, S Quirke; D Dlaton, C Lehane, S Twomey; S Kingston, S Barrett, C Beausang. Subs: L Meade for Quirke (39), B Hayes for Beausang (47), C Cahalane for Barrett (55), P Power for Kingston (60), C Walsh for Roche (69)

Galway: D Fahy; O Salmon, G McInerney, J Grealish; P Mannion, J Cooney, D Morrissey; G Lee, S Linnane; T Monaghan, C Whelan, J Flynn; E Niland, K Cooney, M McManus. Subs: C Fahy for Monaghan (half-time), C Mannion for Lee (43), R Murphy for Morrissey (54), B Concannon for Flynn (58), L Collins for Niland (66)

Ref - J Murphy (Limerick)