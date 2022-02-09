Four Ballyhale players facing fitness race ahead of All-Ireland final with Ballygunner

BALLYHALE SHAMROCKS face an injury crisis heading into Saturday's All-Ireland club hurling final against Ballygunner with manager James O'Connor admitting there are major doubts hanging over four of his starting team.

Influential midfielder Ronan Corcoran missed their thrilling All-Ireland semi-final defeat of St Thomas' with a broken hand and is "50/50" to play while Darren Mullen, his younger brother Kevin and Conor Phelan were all forced off that day and are in a race against time.

“Ronan is very 50/50 and there's no point in saying otherwise, we won't make a call on that until the 11th hour. I want to give him every chance. At the moment I don't even know myself if he'll be playing to be honest,” O'Connor told the Irish Independent ahead of their All-Ireland hat-trick bid.

"Darren is very dedicated, I rate him a top-class corner-back and unfortunately he's been plagued with injuries over the last few years. This guy for me is an inter-county corner-back. To have him right is a massive plus for us, I couldn't call it at the moment but I'm more hopeful for him than I am for Ronan Corcoran.

"Conor Phelan will be under severe pressure to be back. He might be togged out but I couldn't see him starting. Kevin has a hamstring injury, we played an in-house game last Saturday and he didn't take part in it so he'll have nothing done before Saturday."