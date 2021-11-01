Former Waterford captain Kevin Moran calls time on memorable Déise hurling career

Former Waterford hurling captain Kevin Moran has called time on a memorable inter-county career after soldiering with the Déise for 16 years.

The De La Salle clubman officially hung up his county boots this evening after starting out his Waterford career as a teenager in 2006.

The two-time All-Star, who was nominated for Hurler of the Year in 2017, captained his county to the All-Ireland decider that season when they fell to Galway by three points.

Moran was a hugely versatile players who was equally comfortable in defence, midfield or attack and he has the unique distinction of playing in losing All-Ireland final efforts in three different decades having lined out in the 2008, 2017 and 2020 deciders.

The 34-year-old struggled to win a starting berth last season during Liam Cahill's second season at the helm, but he will go down as one of the best players in Waterford history after a stellar career.

"After 16 years I have decided that the time is right for me to step away from inter-county hurling and to concentrate on putting more time into my club DLS," a statement from Moran read.

"I would like to thank everyone that has been involved in all the Waterford senior hurling teams during my time on county panels.

"In particular, I would like to thank the Waterford fans, my club DLS, family, friends and my wife Aoife for being so supportive through all the good and bad days.

"I would really like to wish all the very best to Liam Cahill and all the Waterford backroom and panel for next year. Up the Déise."