Former Top Cat Eoin Larkin tipped for role in Carlow

Eoin Larkin is tipped to become the latest former Kilkenny star to take the plunge into management with the news that he is set to take charge of Carlow outfit Ballinkillen.

The eight time All-Ireland winner and former hurler of the year had been involved with underage sides in his home club of James Stephens. However, he is set to cross the border and take charge of a Ballinkillen side that reached this year’s county final where they went down to a heavy defeat to Mount Leinster Rangers.

The news comes just days after it was confirmed that Larkin’s former team mate Henry Shefflin had returned to the sidelines. He’ll take charge of Kilkenny intermediate outfit Thomastown in 2021 having enjoyed a wildly successful first stint at management when he steered his home club Ballyhale Shamrocks to back-to-back All-Ireland titles.

A host of players who have lined out under Brian Cody have moved into management teams in a variety of roles and levels.

Eddie Brennan is in charge of Laois having had a stint with the Kilkenny U21s and earlier this year became the first of Cody's former players to cross managerial swords with the Kilkenny boss when the sides met in the league.

Elsewhere, Michael Fennelly has been charged with reviving the fortunes of the Offaly hurlers while David Herity, once with the Dublin camogie team, has taken charge of Kildare.

DJ Carey and James McGarry are currently part of Brian Cody’s back room, a role previously held by Derek Lyng, while Michael Kavanagh and Martin Comerford had a spell involved with the Meath hurlers.

