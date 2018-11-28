Former Tipperary minor manager appointed to succeed Mattie Kenny as Cuala boss

Willie Maher has been appointed as the new Cuala hurling manager, succeeding Mattie Kenny in the role.

Willie Maher has been appointed as the new Cuala hurling manager, succeeding Mattie Kenny in the role.

Kenny led the Dublin club to back-to-back All-Ireland titles in 2017 and 2018, before stepping down last month to replace Pat Gilroy as the Dublin senior hurling manager.

Maher previously managed the Tipperary minor team to All-Ireland glory in 2012 and was also a coach with the Tipperary U21 team that won the All-Ireland in 2010. He had been tipped as a possible candidate for the Tipp senior vacancy earlier this year until Liam Sheedy was appointed following the departure of Michael Ryan.

In a statement, Cuala said they were attracted to Maher due to his past achievement in coaching and management.

"There are obvious synergies between Willie’s track record and our future ambitions for hurling in Cuala," the statement said

"A manager of his calibre will always be in high demand and we are delighted that he has committed his immediate future to us. It is also indicative of our level in the national club game that Willie was attracted to the position."

Online Editors