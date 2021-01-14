Liam Sheedy has bolstered his Tipperary hurling squad with the acquisition of former Munster rugby academy player Alan Tynan as the Premier bid to bounce back from a disappointing defence of the All-Ireland crown last year.

Tynan, who played for Ireland in the U-20 Rugby World Cup in 2017, spent four years with Munster and was capped a number of times at 'A' level without making a breakthrough to the first team before he was let go by the province last year.

The former dual star, who played in All-Ireland minor hurling and football finals in 2015, had initially been part of David Power's Tipp football squad before Sheedy came calling and tempted the Roscrea attacker, who played in last year's Tipperary SHC, into his 2021 panel.

That has been a common theme in the Premier County where the likes of Séamus Kennedy, John Meagher and Paul Maher have opted for the small ball when the invitation came, and Tynan's inclusion could add more physicality in the forward division should he 'cut the mustard' over the coming months.

There is no place for U-20 star Conor Bowe in Sheedy's plans for the year ahead, though, with the Moyne-Templetuohy ace joining Power's squad in one of eight new faces for the Munster champions.

Opportunity

Colin O'Riordan's return to Australia to play with the Sydney Swans is the only major departure, with Power leaving the door open for Tynan and others to join the fold later in the season if the opportunity arises.

Conor O'Sullivan (Galtee Rovers) becomes another member of the 2011 All-Ireland minor-winning side to join the football squad, where he is joined by club-mate Shane Ryan, while Mark O'Meara (Grangemockler/Ballyneale) and Stephen Quirke (Moyle Rovers), another former dual star, is also included along with Tom Meade (Moyne-Templetuohy).

There are recalls for Liam Ryan (Clonmel Commercials) and Shane O'Connell (Golden Kilfeacle) as Tipp look to build on a superb season, although Power is keen for the provincial championships to be scrapped despite their memorable success on the 100th anniversary of Bloody Sunday last November.

"I think the provincial system has to go. I would have a Champions League-style format, where you're graded on your league standing and your top two go into the Sam Maguire Cup and your bottom two go into the Tailteann Cup," said Power. "I think eventually that will happen because I think it's the only fair way of having teams graded."

Irish Independent