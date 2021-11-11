Former Kilkenny All-Ireland-winning captain Joey Holden announces retirement from inter-county hurling

Kilkenny's last All-Ireland-winning captain Joey Holden has announced his retirement from inter-county hurling.

Holden's departure comes just days after his Ballyhale Shamrocks club-mate Colin Fennelly, a four-time All-Ireland winner, also signed off in the wake of Ballyhale's fourth successive Kilkenny title.

Holden stepped into the full-back position in 2015 after JJ Delaney's retirement, a challenging task given that he was also captain that year.

The 31-year-old subsequently played in the 2016 and 2019 All-Ireland final defeats to Tipperary.

"A great week celebrating with my club. But time now to bring an end to my time with Kilkenny. Many great memories especially the honour to represent Ballyhale and Kilkenny in lifting the Liam McCarthy. Thanks to all who have helped along the way, now onto the next chapter," he tweeted.