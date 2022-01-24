Former Ireland international Gordon D’Arcy swaps codes to join up with Egan’s Wexford hurlers

Ireland's Gordon D'Arcy celebrates after scoring a try against Argentina in the Aviva Stadium, Lansdowne Road, in November 2019. Photo: Brian Lawless/Sportsfile

Gordon D’Arcy is swapping codes as the former Irish rugby international has joined forces with the Wexford hurlers to work under their new boss Darragh Egan this season.

D’Arcy, a native of Ferns, is another high-profile addition to Egan’s backroom team as he links up with renowned boxing coach Billy Walsh in a bid to turn around Model County fortunes after a dismal 2021.

Eagle-eyed spectators would have noticed a familiar face in Wexford Park last Saturday as the former British & Irish Lion joined up with Wexford for their Walsh Cup clash with Kilkenny and he is set to remain involved this season.

“Gordon will be working with the players on match days, while he will also be talking with players during the week. He has such huge experience from his own career, playing at the highest level for both Leinster and Ireland, not to mention the Lions,” Egan said.

“I will myself also be dipping into Gordon’s experience. There is so much one can learn from his experiences. To see Gordon come in and be prepared to help should be a great boost to the players. We look forward to working with him.”

Meanwhile, John ‘Bubbles’ O’Dwyer could yet appear for Tipperary in 2022 with Premier boss Colm Bonnar revealing that the two-time All-Ireland SHC winner is nursing a knee injury.

Eyebrows were raised when O’Dwyer was excluded from Tipp’s league squad, but the Killenaule wizard may return at a later date if he gets back to full fitness.

“Who wouldn’t like to have John on their panel? I’ve been talking to John since December. He’s having trouble with his knee and got it scanned,” Bonnar told Tipp FM. “He tried the knee out again in early January in a challenge and it was a lot worse than he thought. We’re back to square one where we need to work on it again.

“There’s no one ever ruled out and someone who has the skill level that ‘Bubbles’ has and the experience that he has, it would be foolish to rule any player of that calibre out.”