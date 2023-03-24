Former Hurler of the Year Richie Hogan set for first Kilkenny start in two and a half years

Former Hurler of the Year Richie Hogan will make his first start for Kilkenny in two and a half years in their Division 1 Hurling League semi-final against Cork in Nowlan Park on Sunday (4.0).

Hogan has been riddled with injuries in recent seasons with his role reduced to impact sub in the last two years of Brian Cody's reign but the 34-year-old is primed to start for new boss Derek Lyng.

The Danesfort attacker hasn't started for the Cats since their 2020 All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Waterford with his last appearance in black and amber coming off the bench against Limerick in last year's All-Ireland final.

Lyng has shuffled his deck once again from last week's victory over Waterford with three-time All-star goalkeeper Eoin Murphy returning between the posts while 2022 Young Hurler of the Year Mikey Butler starts at corner-back.

All-Star full-back Huw Lawlor switches to centre-back while Alan Murphy is rewarded for his impressive cameo against the Déise with a starting berth in midfield and All-Ireland U-20 winner Timmy Clifford gets to stake his claim at wing-forward.

Meanwhile, Pat Ryan has kept star forward Patrick Horgan in reserve for the last four clash with Pádraig Power given another chance to impress at full-forward in a side which sees Eoin Downey and Ciarán Joyce manning the No 3 and 6 shirts once again.

CORK (SH v Kilkenny) - P Collins; N O'Leary, E Downey, D Cahalane; T O'Connell, C Joyce, R Downey; B Roche, E Twomey; C Cahalane, C Lehane, S Barrett; S Kingston, P Power, J O'Connor.

Kilkenny: E Murphy; M Butler, T Walsh, P Walsh; D Corcoran, H Lawlor, D Blanchfield; C Fogarty, A Murphy; T Clifford, J Donnelly, P Deegan; B Drennan, M Keoghan, R Hogan.