Former Cork captain Stephen McDonnell retires from inter-county hurling

Former Cork hurling captain Stephen McDonnell has joined the growing number of veterans to quit the inter-county game.

The Glen Rovers clubman, 31, made his senior debut for the Leesiders in 2011 while his final appearance in red came as a second half sub in their qualifier defeat to Tipperary last November.

In between, he started the All-Ireland final draw and replay defeat to Clare in 2013 and then skippered Cork to Munster title success in 2017.

Confirming his retirement on social media, McDonnell explained: “You know, when you know. Now is the right time for me to let go of inter-county hurling and retire.

“What a journey — blood, sweat and tears! I am truly grateful for being tested at the highest level, for soldiering alongside incredible men - my friends - my brothers and for everyone who has supported me in pursuing this dream, in particular my selfless partner Erika, my encouraging family, the GPA for their support of my off-field endeavours and my club, the Glen Rovers.

“2021 will be a good one with more space and energy to work on exciting projects with LiveUnbound and, more importantly, to continue my growth as a friend, father and partner. Thank you!”

