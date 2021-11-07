Former Cavan star Cian Mackey stars as Mullinalaghta climb the mountain in Longford again

Mullinalaghta will be hoping to produce another miracle in Leinster over the coming months having being crowned Longford SFC kingpins in emphatic fashion at Pearse Park today.

Former Cavan star Cian Mackey was to the fore for 'The Laurels' as they proved much too strong for a Mostrim side appearing in their first county decider since they were last crowned champions in 1992.

Mackey, who transferred to Mullinalaghta from his native Castlerahan last year, pulled the strings from wing forward for the 2018 Leinster champions as they deservedly led by 0-6 to 0-3 at half-time.

Mackey kicked the second of his two points in the closing half as they kept the foot to the floor in the closing period with Longford star David McGivney also firing over 0-4 with his third-quarter contribution helping them into a six-point advantage, 0-11 to 0-5.

Seamus Hannon opened the fourth quarter with a point for Mostrim, but that would be their sole score of the final minutes as they struggled for traction up front, with the exception of the lively Darragh Doherty.

Their frustrations were compounded when Hannon was sent off late on after picking up a second yellow card as Mullinalaghta set up a provincial clash against new Wicklow champions Blessington in a fortnight's time on home soil.

SCORERS – Mullinalaghta: D McGivney 0-4 (2f, 1m), R Brady 0-3 (2f), J Matthews, G Rogers, C Mackey 0-2 each, J McGivney, S Mulligan 0-1 each.

Mostrim: D Doherty 0-3 (1f), S Hannon (m), P Joyce, B Farrell (f) 0-1 each.

MULLINALAGHTA – P Rogers; S Cadam, P Fox, F Mulligan; D McElligott, S Mulligan, G Rogers; J Keegan, D McGivney; M Cunningham, J McGivney, C Mackey; J Matthews, A McElligott, R Brady.

Subs: D Rourke for P Rogers inj (24), B Fox for A McElligott (55), C Leonard for R Brady (62).

MOSTRIM – C Garvey; A Gallagher, S Kiernan, N Quinn; M Coyle, S Campbell, A O'Hara; B Farrell, D Connell; M O Donoghue, S Hannon, F Coyle; P Joyce, T Hussey, D Doherty.

Subs: J Dempsey for F Coyle (blood 11-17), J Dempsey for O Donoghue (half-time), M Hussey for F Coyle (57), D Bloomer for Campbell (62), L Kelly for Dempsey (65).

REF – P Maguire (Granard)