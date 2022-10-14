Former Ballyhale Shamrocks boss James O’Connor to take Waterford minor hurling reins

James O’Connor, who led Ballyhale Shamrocks to the brink of All-Ireland club glory last February, is set to become the next Waterford minor hurling manager.

The former Deise defender has been recommended for the position and his name will go before club delegates for ratification at the next county board meeting, the Waterford News & Star reported on Friday evening.

O’Connor stepped down as Ballyhale boss in the wake of their heartbreaking All-Ireland SHC defeat, denied in the dying seconds by a spectacular Harry Ruddle goal to snatch the title for Waterford kingpins Ballygunner.

The Lismore man boasts an impressive CV at club level. Succeeding Henry Shefflin as manager, he led Ballyhale to a brace of Kilkenny SHC triumphs as well as a Leinster club title last winter.

He had previously guided Carrigtwohill to the Cork SHC summit in 2011 and led another Cork club, Fr O’Neills, to an All-Ireland intermediate final in 2020. Having departed Shamrocks, he took up another Leeside beat, managing senior outfit Midleton.

As a player, O’Connor captained Waterford to Munster U-21 success in 1994.

His backroom team with the Waterford minors will include Gavin O’Brien (Roanmore) and Seamus Hannon (Ballyduff Upper).

The minor hurling selection committee comprised Waterford chairman Sean Michael O’Regan, county secretary Pat Flynn, CEO of Nemeton TV Irial Mac Murchú and former Déise player Brian O’Halloran.

Meanwhile, Michael Murphy from Fenor is poised to manage the Waterford minor footballers in 2023, assisted by Mark Nugent (Dunhill), Dale Long (The Nire), Des Kennedy (Gaultier) and Austin Dunne (De La Salle).