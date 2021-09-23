Former Ballyboden boss Fortune steps into Westmeath hurling hotseat while Cooney reappointed as football manager

New Westmeath hurling boss Joe Fortune during his time in charge of Ballyboden St Enda's. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

JOE FORTUNE has been appointed as Westmeath’s new hurling boss, marking the Wexford native’s first foray into senior inter-county management.

The Westmeath county board tonight ratified the Dublin-based Fortune for an initial two-year term with the option of a third year, as the Joe McDonagh Cup champions prepare for life back among the Liam MacCarthy Cup heavyweights in 2022.

The Lake County has also reappointed Jack Cooney as their football manager on what is understood to be a similar two-year deal with the option of a third.

The Coralstown/Kinnegad clubman has already completed three years in the hotseat but endured something of a roller coaster 2021, as Westmeath were hugely competitive in every match only to fall through the relegation trap door to Division Three of the Allianz League.

In the championship they overwhelmed Laois but then fell to Kildare in their Leinster semi-final, on a day when their long spells of dominance were undermined by a catalogue of wides.

While Cooney will be determined to propel Westmeath straight back up into Division Two, Fortune will also set sail in the NHL backwaters after the county lost their top-flight relegation play-off to Laois in July – a deflating sequel to their McDonagh Cup heroics.

But the really daunting challenges will come later in the year with Westmeath’s return to the Leinster championship.

Fortune is a native of Enniscorthy but is more closely associated with hurling in the capital where he has left an indelible imprint, steering Dublin to Leinster titles at minor level (2007) and U-21 (2016).

More recently he managed Ballyboden St Enda’s to the 2018 Dublin SHC crown, but he stepped down from the Boden hotseat in the wake of last year’s county final defeat to Cuala. This year he was part of James Sheil’s Wexford U-20 management team.

His backroom team will be announced in the coming weeks.