Former Ballyboden and Dublin U21 boss Joe Fortune added to James Sheil's Wexford U20 coaching team

Joe Fortune celebrating with the cup after Dublin’s Leinster Under-21 win of 2016.

WEXFORD U-20 hurling boss James Sheil has beefed up his management team for 2021 with the addition of Joe Fortune.

Fortune is a native of Enniscorthy but is more closely associated with hurling in the capital where he has left an indelible imprint, steering Dublin to Leinster titles at minor level (2007) and U-21 (2016).

More recently he managed Ballyboden St Enda’s to the 2018 Dublin SHC crown, but stepped down from the Boden hotseat in this wake of last year’s county final defeat to Cuala.

Sheil, who guided Leinster to minor success in 2019, will be staying on for a second season; his charges suffered a nine-point loss to Dublin in their provincial semi-final shortly before Christmas.

A tweet from Wexford GAA today confirmed that their U-20 management team will comprise Sheil alongside Fortune, Liam Roche, Aidan Murphy and David Redmond, the former long-serving county senior hurler.

Meanwhile, former Wexford footballer David Murphy has been ratified as their U-20 football manager, stepping up from the minor hotseat, with Colm Murphy and Lee Devereux joining him on the management team.

