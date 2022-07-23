“Just as every career starts somewhere, every career ends somewhere too. It might even be a Walsh Cup game.”

A line from Brian Cody’s autobiography, published in 2009. I collaborated with him on the project in what turned out to be Kilkenny’s four-in-a-row season. That he committed to it in such an important year surprised many people, but then worrying about what others think has never bothered him.

Wednesday, 17 December, 2008.

“You know that if Kilkenny don’t win the four-in-a-row, your book will be blamed. You’ll be accused of taking your eye off the ball.”

“I won’t be taking any eye of any ball. As for being criticised, I’ve no problems there. It goes with the territory. Anyway, who said we won’t win the All-Ireland.”

Monday, 7 September 2009

“Was there any time during the championship when you regretted doing the book on the basis that it would be used against you if Kilkenny were beaten?”

“No. When I set my mind to something, I see it through.”

In the nine months we spent working on the book, I learned a lot about Cody’s mindset and the way he operated. Small details matter.

Hence, the earlier line about how a career could start or end.

The public – and indeed many managers – regard pre-season games as mere workouts, a means of re-harnessing the previous year’s squad while checking out new talent.

They don’t read much into either, whereas Cody always attached real significance to the Walsh Cup.

Every time a player – whether an established star or hopeful newcomer – pulled on the Kilkenny jersey he was under scrutiny.

There were lessons to be learned – no game was wasted, even on soggy January pitches.

It encapsulated a philosophy which was embedded in how he went about his business. Identifying spirit, respect and honesty as a triple valuation system that he regarded as the cornerstone of any team environment, there could be no deviation.

“All three have to be locked so tightly together that they’re bomb-proof, bullet-proof, fire-proof, storm-proof and flood-proof.”

They were clearly evident in every Kilkenny team he presided over from the start of 1999 right up to last Sunday. The glory years between 2000 and 2015, when Liam MacCarthy spent 11 winters in Kilkenny, will always be regarded as his main legacy, but there’s a solid case to be made for claiming that his achievements since then were equally impressive.

Granted, there were no more All-Irelands but neither was there a slump. Kilkenny remained ultra-competitive with squads which were moderate by comparison with what had gone before.

All this at a time when standards were rising in several other counties, making Cody’s task all the more difficult.

There were occasional noises about whether he should have departed some years ago, but they were based essentially on ignorance of the reality, possibly with a hint of ageism thrown in.

Would Kilkenny have been as consistently competitive without Cody over the last six or seven seasons?

Almost certainly not.

There were times too of late when he was portrayed as old-school. Pure nonsense, of course, but in an era when punditry is riven with pseudo-science and chronic bluffing that was to be expected.

Cody wasn’t into complicating hurling, instead relying on the fundamental principles of what is structurally a simple game.

That’s not the same as old-fashioned, but because he didn’t buy into the spoofers’ phrase book he was sometimes depicted as being out of touch with the modern game.

Anyone who watched Kilkenny closely last Sunday would recognise the stupidity of that assessment.

They coursed Limerick all the way to the finish line, finishing one score behind a squad who are now recognised as one of the best in history.

It’s how Cody started his managerial career, running Cork to one score in the 1999 final. In between were so many glorious achievements that it’s highly unlikely a similar haul will ever be accumulated.

“Bring your own strengths and weaknesses to the job and don’t get caught up trying to imitate anyone else,” he wrote in 2009.

“If you park your individuality outside the door, what’s the point in going in? You’ll come across as weak and indecisive because you are weak and indecisive.”

Those are accusations that could never be levelled at him.