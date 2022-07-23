| 21.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

For nine months I worked with Brian Cody on his book – this is what I learned

Martin Breheny

Martin Breheny, Brian Cody and then Taoiseach Brian Cowen pictured at the launch of &lsquo;Cody: the Autobiography&rsquo; in 2009 Expand

Close

Martin Breheny, Brian Cody and then Taoiseach Brian Cowen pictured at the launch of &lsquo;Cody: the Autobiography&rsquo; in 2009

Martin Breheny, Brian Cody and then Taoiseach Brian Cowen pictured at the launch of ‘Cody: the Autobiography’ in 2009

Martin Breheny, Brian Cody and then Taoiseach Brian Cowen pictured at the launch of ‘Cody: the Autobiography’ in 2009

“Just as every career starts somewhere, every career ends somewhere too. It might even be a Walsh Cup game.”

A line from Brian Cody’s autobiography, published in 2009. I collaborated with him on the project in what turned out to be Kilkenny’s four-in-a-row season. That he committed to it in such an important year surprised many people, but then worrying about what others think has never bothered him.

Most Watched

Privacy