'For lads not to be allowed go on match days, it's very disappointing' - Mannion echoes Kiely criticism

Cathal Mannion has rowed in behind John Kiely over the issue of extended county panel members being prohibited from attending matches in this year's championship.

The Limerick manager said he was "offended" that 10 of his squad were home in Limerick on Sunday afternoon as the team were in Thurles, winning back-to-back Munster titles for the first time since 1981.

Asked whether he agreed with Kiely, that there was no "inherent threat" in allowing all squad members into large stadia where the remaining games in this year's championship will be played, Galway ace Mannion replied: "Definitely.

"Everyone is putting in the same amount of time, the same training," he stressed.

"And for lads not to be allowed go on match days, it’s very disappointing."

"Every team is in the same boat. They can’t have their extended panel there. But I don’t think there’s any reason why everyone shouldn’t be allowed go."

Galway face Tipperary in Saturday’s All-Ireland quarter-final having surrendered a lead to a late Kilkenny onslaught in last Saturday’s Leinster final.

The Tribesmen hit four points in a row before the second-half water break and looked at that stage to be pulling away. But Kilkenny scored two quick goals after the brief pause in play to seize the advantage.

Asked whether teams were beginning to utilise the water stoppages, a feature unique to this season, to make tactical switches, Mannion acknowledged: "I think every team is at it now. Every team is using it as much as they can.

"It’s a break in play. It’s almost like a half-time, where you might change one thing or another. Every team is at it.

Limerick manager John Kiely. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Whatsapp Limerick manager John Kiely. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

"So obviously it helps teams but it doesn’t help a team that has momentum. You can use it as an advantage or it could be a disadvantage depending on the way the game is going."

Mannion also revealed that Galway management and the squad’s medical team are maintaining utmost vigilance with regard to player behaviour off the pitch to the risk of Covid-19 infection.

"They keep reiterating to us, our team doctor and our management, how important it is to keep yourself in your own bubble and away from people as much as possible, no close contact," Mannion explained.

"But obviously everyone has to go out and work. It’s easier said that done. But you have to look after yourself.

"Obviously, if you’re a close contact, you’re out for a period of two weeks.

"That has happened to a few teams. It’s not as common in the last few weeks. But yeah, everyone is minding themselves. Keeping away from people as much as possible.

"You just have to do it. There’s no other way around it."

Online Editors