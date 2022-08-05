| 15.5°C Dublin

Focused, courageous and takes no ‘bull’ – why Derek Lyng is the right man to step into Brian Cody’s shoes

Eddie Brennan

Taking the Kilkenny job after Cody’s departure has only made me respect ‘Lyngers’ more

New Kilkenny manager Derek Lyng, right, during his time as a selector with Brian Cody in 2019. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

During my time in the Kilkenny dressing room there were two guys who didn’t speak often, but when they did, it was genuine, heartfelt, and everyone around would always pay close attention. Noel Hickey was one. The other was Derek Lyng.

I’m delighted to see him take the reins in Kilkenny. On a personal level, I class him as one of the top people we had during my time there – a guy of real substance, character, a very focused guy who simply doesn’t do bulls**t.

