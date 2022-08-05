During my time in the Kilkenny dressing room there were two guys who didn’t speak often, but when they did, it was genuine, heartfelt, and everyone around would always pay close attention. Noel Hickey was one. The other was Derek Lyng.

I’m delighted to see him take the reins in Kilkenny. On a personal level, I class him as one of the top people we had during my time there – a guy of real substance, character, a very focused guy who simply doesn’t do bulls**t.

When the going gets tough, guys like him get going.

At the start of the 2009 All-Ireland final, Shane McGrath was trying to get into Derek, but he never retaliated. Instead he calmly grabbed McGrath by the scruff and walked him away from the clash. He doesn’t engage in stupidity on the field, or bluff. He just maintained his focus and composure. That’s Lyng all over – his own man and very focused on the task at hand.

It took courage to take on this job. To be the first in the door after Brian Cody – who reached an unattainable level – has put Lyng up even higher in my estimation. Derek is looking at it as a brilliant opportunity whereas if I and others were honest about it, we’d be looking at it as an impossible act to follow.

When I heard Cody was gone, Lyng, for me, was the only show in town. He stepped back from the senior set-up three years ago and I remember thinking at the time, the fact he was going to the U-20s was more or less him saying he wanted to skipper his own ship.

He knows Kilkenny club hurling upside down, inside out, and is a guy who’ll roll up his sleeves and leave no stone unturned. That was the foundation of the U-20 success and he’ll drive forward from that. He’s afraid of nothing, and that’s who you have to be at this level.

What style can we expect from Kilkenny next year? Like us all, Lyng has been shaped by his environment so don’t expect a huge departure from what Cody instilled. His management approach will likely be a version of Cody’s principles that he’ll evolve into his own way of playing. His U-20 team were flexible and adaptable to cope with modern hurling styles.

But the core principles Cody talks about – having spirit, being fully committed, driven – are something he’ll expect of all his players.

Lyng was there through All-Ireland successes and defeats and they were great opportunities to take it in, evaluate what’s spoken and what’s not. Sometimes, you need to be a fly on the wall and be exposed to different environments.

You do a lot of thinking as a manager, and he’ll ask himself in the weeks ahead what kind of stamp he wants to put on this team.

The obvious thing in the U-20 All-Ireland performance this year was his players never gave up, and that relentlessness is something he’ll push into the senior team.

I presume he’ll take his U-20 management team with him in Peter Barry, Michael Rice and Peter O’Donovan and you couldn’t have better guys. They’ll provide nice contrasts.

Lyng won’t want to do cosy; this is a crew that’ll challenge each other and they certainly won’t be taking the easy option. ‘Lyngers’, ‘P Barry’ and ‘Ricey’, I’ve witnessed and was side-by-side with when we did our winter grunt work, and I can guarantee not one of them would ever take a shortcut.

As an inter-county manager, you have to look at the year ahead but also two and three years down the line. You have to ask yourself what you want to achieve in year one.

The one thing he won’t do is use it as a chance to get his feet under him. Lyng will go all out. He’ll look at that U-20 team and ask if there’s half a dozen guys ready to come into the extended senior squad.

There were some big, physical, athletic guys in there so he’ll look at exposing them to the senior environment and if one can be a bolter, well and good.

There might be one or two guys who move on, but I expect the vast majority of the 26 on that All-Ireland senior squad to stay there.

As a player, Derek was very driven, determined and willing to do whatever it took to work. That’s what he’ll expect of his players. He put long hours into the U-20 teams.

He’ll look at opposition teams and come up with a plan based on both nullifying their strengths and optimising his team’s ability to play the game on their terms. That’s the goal for any manager.

Genuine hurling people and the general public in Kilkenny have always taken pride in their hurling teams and been very supportive. At the beginning of a new era, my hope is for that to continue because All-Irelands aren’t won easy, and there’s no entitlement to them either.

Support and patience are vital.