Flynn fires Setanta to glory

Danny Cullen says that not even the Covid-19 lockdown was going to derail Setanta's bid for Donegal SHC glory.

The Crossroads team were superb in a dominant six-point win in Saturday's final with goals from Marc Devine and Josh McGee, as well as seven points from Davin Flynn, sealing glory.

"We put in a serious effort this year," said Cullen. "Even during lockdown, we were doing our own wee bits and pieces. We knew that we couldn't let anything get in our way."

After two minutes, Setanta had the ball in the net as Devine pucked home. Setanta were 11 points (1-13 to 0-5) ahead at half-time and, seven minutes into the second half, McGee blasted in a second goal for Setanta on their way to victory.

Scorers - Setanta: D Flynn 0-7 (1f); D Coulter 0-5 (3f, 1 '65); G Gilmore 0-4; M Devine, J McGee 1-0 each; D Cullen, R Kee, B Lafferty 0-1 each. St Eunan's: C O'Grady 0-9 (8f); K Kealy 2-1; R Hilferty 0-2, C Finn 0-1.

Setanta - C Bellew; B Tourish, A McConnell, M Bonner; D Rowan, D Cullen, N Cleary; R Kee, M Donoghue; G Gilmore, D Coulter, B Lafferty; M Devine, J McGee, D Flynn. Subs: R Campbell for Devine (48), C McGettigan for Coulter (51), K Campbell for Tourish (51), S McMenamin for Cleary (58), D Harvey for McGee (60).

St Eunan's - C Hennessy; B MacIntyre, A Gaffney, C Flood; S Doherty, C Parke, B Horgan; C Finn, S Halvey; R Hilferty, S McVeigh, K Kealy; C Kelly, C O'Grady, M Ahern. Subs: E Organ for Kelly (h-t), C McVeigh for Ahern (40).

Ref - T Maloney (Buncrana).

