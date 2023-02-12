| 5.3°C Dublin

Five years and four All-Irelands into this extraordinary run, Limerick have never looked stronger

Conor McKeon

11 February 2023; Limerick manager John Kiely during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A match against Clare at TUS Gaelic Grounds in Limerick. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile Expand

11 February 2023; Limerick manager John Kiely during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A match against Clare at TUS Gaelic Grounds in Limerick. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

A sobering night then for the hurling counties scattered in no obvious order behind Limerick. But especially Clare.

No win over their nearest and dearest since 2018, a running total of seven games, the men from the Banner showed scant evidence on Saturday night of new tricks to halt that run.

