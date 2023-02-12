Five years and four All-Irelands into this extraordinary run, Limerick have never looked stronger

A sobering night then for the hurling counties scattered in no obvious order behind Limerick. But especially Clare.

No win over their nearest and dearest since 2018, a running total of seven games, the men from the Banner showed scant evidence on Saturday night of new tricks to halt that run.

Yes, yes, yes. There was mitigation.

Clare are currently operating without their three most important players; Tony Kelly, John Conlon and Shane O’Donnell. They’re unlikely to squander nearly so much ball by sending it gift-wrapped to Limerick’s Herculean half-backs when they return to the Gaelic Grounds on April 29.

But you’d need an iron-clad layer of confidence not to be at least slightly disheartened by that sort of shellacking, regardless of circumstance.

Saturday, though, wasn’t so much about Clare’s poverty of performance as it was an ostentatious display of Limerick’s riches.

Last year, the league seemed almost an inconvenience to them, a series of inconsequential games scheduled between heavy training sessions.

After eight minutes on Saturday night, Limerick had seven points from seven shots, a level of efficiency and control they never revealed in 2022 before the Munster championship.

When the ball broke, they swarmed, gathered, and tiki-taka-ed their way out of defence; all short, sharp passes to the nearest man until space opened up and then, when it did, the purity of their striking was something to behold.

Limerick’s half-forward line, the fiercest collective in hurling, had five from play by that eighth minute.

Clare were left to scavenge the odd infrequent response from frees.

Somewhere in the Limerick night, a fat lady cleared her throat.

And most notable in all of this was the contribution of Limerick’s newer men.

Mike Houlihan, making his debut, scored 0-4 from play and 0-12 overall. Shane O’Brien pinched 0-2 from the corner. Fergal O’Connor and Ciarán Barry mostly looked the part at the back.

Late on, a pair of fresh-faced subs, Adam English and Donnacha Ó Dálaigh, combined for the goal that sent Clare fans out early to beat the traffic.

This wasn’t part of the deal.

The winters have been long and cold in hurling’s heartlands of late, but they’ve survived on the assurance that Limerick’s cycle would follow the natural course.

Ride out the next year, maybe two, and time surely would take its inevitable toll.

On Saturday, Limerick were without hurling’s most decorated captain, Declan Hannon; reigning Hurler of the Year, Diarmuid Byrnes and their most dangerous inside forward, Aaron Gillane – even if continued mystery surrounds his current status in the panel.

And yet Kiely is baking a new batch without discernible dip in quality.

The question of whether Limerick have hit their peak has contained hurling’s aficionados for each of their past three All-Irelands.

Signs are that Kiely isn’t allowing that to happen. He is stirring the pot before it curdles.

Nothing is ever certain, but the equation is simple: if Limerick maintain their levels while the average age of their team drops, anybody who wants to beat them will first have to rise to meet them.

There will be no levelling-off, no natural erosion.

Which invites the question: from where does the great challenge to Limerick’s come?

The weekend just gone provided only subtle hints.

In Tipperary, the hurling public are as discerning as the audience at La Scala when it comes to performance appraisal, but they’ll have appreciated the first half in Nowlan Park yesterday.

Less so the second, when they were outscored 1-14 to 0-11 by Kilkenny side missing the better half – the Ballyhale half – of their attack.

In Salthill, after a meaty first period, Cork completely took over and made it two from two in the league amid another load-bearing performance from their new defensive spine.

Cork have every type of forward; ball-winners, speedsters and craftsmen, but the performances of Ciarán Joyce and Eoin Downey at centre-back and full-back inspires much hope.

So this week, it’s Cork and Tipp. Next week, it could quite easily be any one – or all – of Kilkenny, Galway, Waterford and Clare.

Chances are, few conversations about the hierarchy of the contenders to Limerick’s title will meet consensus.

Notably, in their four All-Ireland finals since 2018, Limerick have beaten four different counties; Galway, Waterford, Cork and Kilkenny.

It would have been five had they reeled Kilkenny all the way in at the end of the 2019 semi-final and gone on to face Tipperary.

But through all this, there has been no single rival snapping at their heels. Just the same cast of pretenders jostling for position.

Now, with this new infusion of talent, Kiely has demonstrated that whatever laurels are for, they're not for resting on. Limerick won't simply stand still to be shot at.

Five years and four All-Irelands into this extraordinary run, they've never looked stronger.