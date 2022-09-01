Five of the most memorable All-Ireland final goals from placed balls

1. 2009: Henry Shefflin (Kilkenny v Tipperary)

Two points ahead after 63 minutes, 14-man Tipperary were shaping like winners when referee Diarmuid Kirwan adjudged that Richie Power had been fouled in the square as he tried to wriggle into a shooting position.

Tipperary hotly disputed the call – goalkeeper Brendan Cummins even urged the referee to review it on the big screen – but the decision had been made.

Shefflin fired the penalty to the net to give Kilkenny the lead for the first time in over 20 minutes.

Substitute Martin Comerford added another goal shortly afterwards and the

four-in-a-row was on its way to Kilkenny.

2. 1994: Johnny Dooley (Offaly v Limerick)

Billy Dooley won a free slightly to the right of the Limerick goal. As his brother, Johnny, prepared to take it he knew he had no choice but to try for a goal.

Offaly were five points behind and the game was ticking towards the 65th minute.

Limerick lined up five defenders with goalie Joe Quaid, but Dooley, one of the great free-takers of his generation, drove the ball past them all.

It sparked an amazing recovery, during which Offaly added a further 1-5, clinching a six-point win.

3. 1991: Michael Cleary (Tipperary v Kilkenny)

A routine free about 25 metres out and to the left of the Kilkenny goal. Cleary would normally tap it over the bar with a mere flick, but he didn’t make the cleanest of connections and the ball clipped off Liam Walsh’s hurley and dipped into the net.

It gave Tipperary a four-point advantage after 46 minutes and they went on to win by 1-15 to 0-14. Kilkenny were angry that the free had been awarded in the first place and, in fairness, they had a good case.

They were infuriated further when it produced what may well have been the tie-breaking score.

4. 1979: Liam ‘Chunky’ O’ Brien (Kilkenny v Galway)

In a low-scoring, dour encounter (Kilkenny won 2-12 to 1-8), goals were always going to be crucial.

Kilkenny got a lucky break just before half-time when O’Brien’s ‘65’ skidded off the wet surface and flew into the net.

It was a serious setback for Galway, and while they fought back to lead in the second half, they were then unable to score in the final 22 minutes. It was during this period that John Connolly’s penalty was saved, at a time when they were two points behind.

5. 1992: DJ Carey (Kilkenny v Cork)

Cork had a very strong wind and heavy rain behind them in the first half, so it was important to build up a sizeable half-time lead.

They were making good progress coming up to half-time, only to be rocked by DJ Carey’s goal from a penalty.

It meant they were only three – rather than six – points ahead at the interval, and it proved crucial as Kilkenny went on to win by four points.

Carey changed his approach because of the conditions, opting to skid the ball off the wet surface rather than aim for his usual target, which was a foot to 18 inches below the crossbar.

In a sense, and certainly from a psychological viewpoint, that goal was worth more than three points.