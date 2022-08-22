Five of the best hurling finals

1. 2009: KILKENNY 2-22 TIPPERARY 0-23

Level 11 times in the first 55 minutes, with never more than two points between them, it looked as if the first drawn final since 1959 might be on its way. Despite having Benny Dunne sent off early in the final quarter, Tipperary led by two points after 62 minutes, at which stage Kilkenny got a decisive break when they were awarded a controversial penalty.

Henry Shefflin rifled to the net and two minutes later, Martin Comerford shot Kilkenny’s second goal. It broke Tipp’s resistance and the four-in-a-row was on its way to the black-and-amber country for the first time.

2.1990: CORK 5-15 GALWAY 2-21

It had everything! Joe Cooney gave one of the greatest first-half performances in an All-Ireland final, scoring 1-5 from play and when Galway extended the lead to seven points after 44 minutes, maroon-and-white ribbons were being prepared for the Liam MacCarthy Cup.

Not for long though. An immense Cork revival saw them out-score the Tribesmen by 4-3 to 0-2 over the next 20 minutes to lead by six points. Galway cut it back to three but couldn’t repair all the damage, leaving Cork as the champions for the third time in seven seasons.

3. 2006: KILKENNY 1-16 CORK 1-13

There’s always a tendency to portray high-scoring games as epic encounters but excellent defensive work deserves to be acknowledged too. That was certainly the case in 2006, a year where Cork were bidding for an All-Ireland treble and Kilkenny were striving to re-assert themselves after two (by their standards) disappointing seasons.

It led to a fascinating final, a thunderous collision of two mighty forces. Cork started as favourites, but were unable to match the ferocity Kilkenny brought to the game for the full 70 minutes.

Their final tally of 1-16 would not have won any final since then, underlining just how important their defensive solidity was.

4. 1997: CLARE 0-20 TIPPERARY 2-13

It all came down to John Leahy v Davy Fitzgerald in the closing seconds. If Leahy hits the net, Tipperary win; if Fitzgerald saves, it’s Clare’s day.

Time seemed to freeze as Leahy wound up for a strike which whizzed powerfully towards the corner of the net, only for Fitzgerald to make the block. It was one of the best-ever saves in a final.

It completed quite a day in a season where Clare had also beaten Tipp in the Munster final (1-18 to 0-18). Tipp were much the better team for the first half hour of the All-Ireland final, opening up a six-point lead before Clare powered up an impressive momentum which saw them win the remainder of the game by 0-17 to 2-4. They became the first team since Tipperary in 1961 to win the final without scoring a goal.

5. 2014: KILKENNY 3-22 TIPPERARY 1-28 (DRAW)

If either team were told in advance that they would score a total of 31 points, they would have assumed it was more than enough to secure the title.

It wasn’t, instead setting up a replay which Kilkenny won by three points.

The drawn game was the highest-scoring 70-minute final up to then and remained so until last year when Limerick v Cork yielded a total of 66 points.

Tipperary thought they had clinched the 2014 final off a ‘Bubbles’ O’Dwyer long-range free in the closing seconds, only for Hawk-Eye to call a miss, leaving the final heading for a replay for a third successive year.