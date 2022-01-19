Fitzgibbon Cup: Shane Barrett on the mark as UCC begin defence with win over Mary Immaculate College

UCC opened their defence of the Fitzgibbon Cup with a 1-21 to 0-19 win over Mary Immaculate College at the MICL grounds.

Will Henn’s eight points and a Shane Barrett goal early in the second half ensured the 2019 and 2020 holders got off to a winning start.

Devon Ryan responded with 0-11 for Mary Immaculate but UCC did just enough to come out on top. Substitute Padraig Power’s four quick fire points proved crucial for the Cork college.

Two Henn placed balls and a Mark Kehoe point from play saw UCC into an early three point advantage but the home side were level at 0-5 apiece just after the water break after a superb Diarmuid Ryan point.

Devon Ryan and Henn dominated the scoring in the first half with seven each that left the score level at 0-10 to 0-10 at half time.

UCC came out flying in the second half with Barrett’s slick finish coming just 14 seconds played.

Mary Immaculate stuck to their challenge and had the lead down to one before the water break but Power’s late scoring burst saw UCC to victory.

Scorers:

UCC: W Henn (0-8 (6f, 1’65), S Barrett 1-2 (1f), P Power and M Kehoe 0-4 each, C Cahalane 0-2, R Connolly 0-1;

Mary Immaculate College: Devon Ryan 0-11 (8f, 3’65), Diarmuid Ryan, P Wall and J Gillane (1 s/l) 0-2 each, C O’Brien and A Ormond 0-1 each

TEAMS –

MARY IMMACULATE COLLEGE – E Foudy; J Ryan, K Ryan, PJ Fanning; S Ryan, Diarmuid Ryan, D Lohan; A Ryan, M Stokes; J Gillane, Devon Ryan, E McBride; P Wall, A Ormond, C O’Brien; Subs: S Punch for A Ryan (h-t), J Devanney for McBride (50).

UCC – I Butler; J Boylan, G Millerick, K O’Dwyer; C Barry, R Downey, I Daly; R Connolly, D Connery; C Cahalane, W Henn, C Boylan; S Kenefick, S Barrett, M Kehoe; Subs: C O’Brien for Connery (48), P Power for Kenefick (48), D O’Leary for Henn (53), S Condon for Kehoe (63).

Referee: F Horgan (Tipperary)