Fitzgerald aims for 'another level'

Davy Fitzgerald aims to take Wexford to another level having agreed to stay on as manager for a third year.

Davy Fitzgerald aims to take Wexford to another level having agreed to stay on as manager for a third year.

"I was given a three-year plan on taking this job," said the 47-year-old, ahead of last night's Hurling for Cancer Research charity game in Newbridge. "I achieved the plan as then set out in one year, promotion to Division 1A, a provincial final, and getting the county into the top six. Now we will seek to take it to another level.

"People talk about progress. From when I took over the progress has been massive. We have beaten the top teams, the only team to beat Galway twice, beaten Limerick in league, and Dublin in a championship game for the first time in many years. That's real progress, progress which we will work hard to build on."

Fitzgerald expects to have "much the same" backroom team with the possibility of one change; however, he has also demanded a "level playing field" in the Leinster round-robin system.

"It has to be a level playing field for all counties," he added. "Look at the results. Wexford, Limerick, Offaly, all suffered from three successive weeks. There is a spare week there and it has to be utilised."

Irish Independent