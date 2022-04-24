First half green flag blitz sets up Clare demolition of Tipp at Semple Stadium

Tipperary goalkeeper Brian Hogan is beaten for Clare's third goal, a penalty in the 28th minute scored by John Kelly. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Clare hurlers got their Munster Championship campaign off to a flier with this ruthless demolition of Tipperary before a shell-shocked home attendance at Semple Stadium.

Three first half goals gave the Banner what proved an unassailable advantage over the hosts whose campaign now hangs by the slenderest of threads with their next game set to be against All-Ireland champions, Limerick.

For the Banner, however, this opens up all manner of possibilities with a place in the coveted provincial top three now looking well within their grasp after a victory arguably even more emphatic than the eight points margin implies.

Clare were immediately at the pitch of this game, helped as they were by a strong breeze gusting towards the Killinan-end goal.

Their first goal arrived inside eight minutes, Ian Galvin finishing to the net after Brian Hogan brilliantly deflected Peter Duggan’s effort onto his crossbar. Minutes earlier, Jason Forde might have had a Tipp goal, Eibhear Quilligan saving smartly after the Silvermines man had his first effort denied by a hook.

An early injury to Tipp full-back, James Quigley, had them quickly looking vulnerable on their inside defensive line and he would eventually hobble off to be replaced by Brian McGrath.

By then, Tipp had shipped a second goal, Hogan again making a brilliant stop, this time from a rampaging Clare centre-back, John Conlon, in the 21st minute only for Duggan to bat the rebound home.

And McGrath’s first act after his 27th minute arrival was then to have referee, James Owens, deem him to have fouled Duggan under a huge Quilligan delivery, Tony Kelly duly despatching the resultant penalty with a minimum of fuss.

It was, no doubt, a strong breeze in the Banner’s favour, but scarcely a thirteen points wind which would be the margin between the teams at half-time, Clare going in with a commanding 3-11 to 0-7 advantage.

Tipp were also down two of their starting fifteen now, John McGrath having to be helped off in the 23rd minute to be replaced by Ger Browne.

It meant that the home team had not registered a single score from their starting full-forward line by the mid-point, compared to Clare’s haul of 2-4 from theirs.

Conor Stakelum replaced Dan McCormack for the second half and, soon, chants of ‘Tipp, Tipp, Tipp’ reverberated around the stadium when Browne raced onto breaking fall to fire a spectacular 37th minute finish past Quilligan.

Browne was now positioned in a two-man inside attacking line alongside Mark Kehoe, Tipp suddenly going long, more by circumstance than design.

And a fortuitous second goal fell their way on 49 minutes, Barry Heffernan’s effort for a point deceiving Quilligan, the sliotar dropping into the net over the keeper’s head.

But there was never a sense of compelling momentum, Tipp’s wides accumulating at an alarming rate and settling at a ruinous sixteen by the finish.

Their last hope of a comeback essentially ended on the hour with Quilligan’s near-post stop from Kehoe, Clare easing away to a comfortable victory thereafter.

Scorers –

Clare – T Kelly 1-7 (1-0 pen, 0-6 frees), P Duggan and I Galvin 1-2 each, S O’Donnell, R Taylor and R Mounsey 0-2 each, R Hayes, D Ryan, D McInerney and D Fitzgerald 0-1 each.

Tipperary – J Forde 0-7 (0-4 frees, 0-2 56s, 0-1 line cut), G Browne 1-3, B Heffernan 1-0, R Maher 0-2 (0-1 free), C Barrett, N McGrath, M Breen and M Kehoe 0-1 each.

TEAMS –

CLARE – E Quilligan, R Hayes, C Cleary, P Flanagan, D Ryan, J Conlon, D McInerney, S O’Donnell, C Malone, R Taylor, T Kelly, D Fitzgerald, P Duggan, S Meehan, I Galvin.

Subs – P Crotty for Galvin (49 mins), D McMahon for Fitzgerald (62 mins), S Golden for Mounsey (69 mins), J McCarthy for O’Donnell (70 mins), J Browne for Taylor 75 mins).

TIPPERARY – Brian Hogan, C Barrett, J Quigley, C Morgan, D Quirke, R Maher, S Kennedy, D McCormack, B Heffernan, J Forde, N McGrath, M Breen, J Morris, M Kehoe, J McGrath.

Subs – G Browne for J McGrath (23 mins), B McGrath for Quigley (27 mins), C Stakelum for McCormack (half-time), G O’Connor for Morris (49 mins), A Flynn for Heffernan (64 mins)

Referee – J Owens (Wexford).