Fireworks in Chadwicks Park as Wexford’s Richie Lawlor nets last-gasp goal to beat Kilkenny

Paddy Deegan of Kilkenny in action against Mikie Dwyer of Wexford

WEXFORD won the first game played at Chadwicks Wexford Park under lights tonight, gifting a huge crowd the excitement they came for in a late victory over Kilkenny in the Walsh Cup.

After the pageantry – the 12,500 capacity crowd were treated to a fireworks display and live music beforehand – a game of unseasonable pace was played out.

But it took a goal from Wexford midfielder, Richie Lawlor, deep into second half injury time, to provoke the evening’s biggest cheer and a home win.

Kilkenny had punctured the sense of local excitement with two goals.

Tom Phelan, who hit 1-3, got the first and Bill Sheehan the second with his first touch after coming on as a second half substitute.

Kilkenny were without Billy Drennan, who hit 2-4 last weekend against Laois. Star of last year’s All-Ireland Under 20 winning Kilkenny team, Drennan was rested after playing for Maynooth University in the Fitzgibbon Cup on Thursday night.

They seemed to be heading for an victory after Sheehan capitalised on a mix-up and intercepted a back pass to Wexford goalkeeper James Lawlor.

Conor McDonald was in sharp form, pinching 0-5 and winning ball seemingly at will. And Wexford dragged themselves level before a dramatic conclusion that lifted the home support into a state of high excitement.

Both teams missed chances to win it before Charlie McGuckin pounced on a loose ball in thicket of bodies and looped a pass over the throng.

Lawlor was there to finish the goal, to a rapturous cheer from the home support.

SCORERS

Wexford: C McDonald 0-5, R Lawlor 1-1, L Chin (1f, 1 ’65), R Banville (3f), C Hearne 0-3 each, D O’Keeffe, O Pepper 0-2 each, D Reck, I Carty, R Lawlor, M Dwyer, C McGuckin, C Byrne-Dunbar 0-1 each.

Kilkenny: T Phelan 1-3, N Brassil 0-5 (5f), B Sheehan 1-0, P Deegan, C Kenny, P Cody 0-2 each, S Murphy, J Donnelly, D Dunne, I Byrne, S Walsh (f) 0-1 each.

TEAMS

WEXFORD: J Lawlor; S Reck, L Ryan, C Devitt; S Donohue, D Reck, I Carty; D O’Keeffe, R Lawlor; C Hearne, M Dwyer, C McGuckin; O Pepper, C McDonald, L Chin. Subs: R Banville for Chin (h-t), C Foley for Donohoe (44), K Foley for Dwyer (49), C Byrne Dunbar for Pepper (49), C Clancy for O’Keeffe (54), D Clarke for Carty (69), K Scallan for D Reck (72)

KILKENNY: A Tallis; M Butler, E Cody, N Rowe; D Blanchfield, P Moylan, P Walsh; P Deegan, S Murphy; T Phelan, C Kenny, P Cody; G Dunne, J Donnelly, N Brassil. Subs: C Buckley for Blanchfield (42), K Doyle for Murphy (43), S Walsh for Dunne (49), N Brennan for Kenny (52), D Dunne for Moylan (54), I Byrne for Phelan (58), B Sheehan for Brassil (59), C Prenderville for P Cody (66), N Mullins for Donnelly (68)

REF: S Stack (Kilkenny)