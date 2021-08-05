Fintan O’Connor says five-year term was ‘an honour and a privilege’ after stepping down as Kerry hurling boss

Fintan O'Connor, who has stepped down as Kerry senior hurling manager after five years in the job. Picture: SPORTSFILE

KERRY are on the lookout for a new senior hurling manager after Fintan O’Connor announced his decision to stand down from the role after five years.

O’Connor succeeded Ciarán Carey in 2016 and led Kerry to two Division 2 league final appearances and two Joe McDonagh Cup finals in that time.

Each final ended with defeat, most recently last month’s McDonagh Cup loss to Westmeath.

In a statement, released via the Kerry county board, O’Connor said: “I’ll remember forever the other great days we had – beating Carlow to reach a first Joe McDonagh Cup Final, getting the better of Cork at senior level in 2018, and overcoming Offaly to stay in the Joe McDonagh Cup.

“Kerry have played hurling at Croke Park on 13 occasions – and I was fortunate enough to be there for two of those, and within the space of six months.

“It’s been an honour and a privilege to work on behalf of hurling people in this great county. I wish you all nothing but the very best of good fortune and success.”

Kerry chairman Tim Murphy thanked O’Connor for his work, stating that his term manager will be “remembered as a very positive period during which time a great amount of stability was introduced and a sound platform was developed in an effort to further advance inter county hurling in Kerry in a structured and well managed way.

“During his tenure Fintan has transitioned many players from Under 20 level into the Senior ranks and Kerry have been very competitive over the past 3 years in particular.”

O’Connor is the second manager of a 2021 Joe McDonagh Cup side to step down this week after Dubliner Shane O’Brien decided to end his stint with Westmeath.