| 3.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Finding the root cause… the former Galway hurler who faced his own addiction and is helping others

Having been through loss and addiction, former Galway hurler Justin Campbell is now helping those who want to help themselves

Justin Campbell: &lsquo;Clients are telling me you could have four or five people in any pub dealing it [cocaine] at any time.&rsquo; Picture by Tom O&rsquo;Hanlon Expand

Close

Justin Campbell: &lsquo;Clients are telling me you could have four or five people in any pub dealing it [cocaine] at any time.&rsquo; Picture by Tom O&rsquo;Hanlon

Justin Campbell: ‘Clients are telling me you could have four or five people in any pub dealing it [cocaine] at any time.’ Picture by Tom O’Hanlon

Justin Campbell: ‘Clients are telling me you could have four or five people in any pub dealing it [cocaine] at any time.’ Picture by Tom O’Hanlon

Dermot Crowe

‘Nobody said it was going to be easy,’ the Guinness advert for the hurling championship declared in the 1990s, a time when the game enjoyed an exciting new rush of colour and unpredictability. The same line could have provided a fitting caption to Justin Campbell’s personal life at the time and the turbulent emotions that would eventually lead down the path into addiction.

But before the demons, and getting to know himself, hurling was how the wider world learned of him, a swashbuckling forward in Galway’s nearly-teams of the decade. In 1993 he came off the bench in the All-Ireland final against Kilkenny, having already won All-Ireland under 21 and senior club medals. By the time Galway lost to Wexford in the 1996 All-Ireland semi-final he had become disconnected, moving to work in Chicago. When he came home he realised that he needed help.

Most Watched

Privacy