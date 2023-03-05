Finding the root cause… the former Galway hurler who faced his own addiction and is helping others

‘Nobody said it was going to be easy,’ the Guinness advert for the hurling championship declared in the 1990s, a time when the game enjoyed an exciting new rush of colour and unpredictability. The same line could have provided a fitting caption to Justin Campbell’s personal life at the time and the turbulent emotions that would eventually lead down the path into addiction.

But before the demons, and getting to know himself, hurling was how the wider world learned of him, a swashbuckling forward in Galway’s nearly-teams of the decade. In 1993 he came off the bench in the All-Ireland final against Kilkenny, having already won All-Ireland under 21 and senior club medals. By the time Galway lost to Wexford in the 1996 All-Ireland semi-final he had become disconnected, moving to work in Chicago. When he came home he realised that he needed help.

The youngest of six, the loss of his parents while still a boy was traumatic and life-changing. Whether those experiences were responsible for his later problems with drink he can’t say for sure. To help untangle those knots he signed himself into the Rutland Centre after returning from the US. He was 26-years-old.

​

The landmark events in his life were easy to trace. “I was eight when my father got sick and two years later he died of lung cancer,” he says. “I think I was 14 when my mother got sick, she died of bowel cancer. I tried bereavement counselling when I was about 17. I went to one or two sessions but wasn’t able for it, just wasn’t ready.”

His mother was the more dominant figure in their lives. She ran a shop and post office in Kiltormer, while his father, a quieter man, farmed the land. Around the time she died, he changed from being a day student to a boarder at Garbally College but he couldn’t focus; his mind drifted easily.

“My mother actually asked them to make sure I got my Leaving Cert,” he says. “She would have paid the bills for boarding. She knew she was going to die.”

Even now, after all the years that have passed and his experience as a counsellor, he finds it a delicate subject to talk about. He completed his Leaving Cert and picked up a few honours, but it was years later that he went back into education and found a new lease of life and a career that felt like a natural vocation. “All the times I was looking out the window,” he laughs of his school days. “If not, I’d a hurl in my hand.”

He remembers something, stepping back in time. “My mother got so fed up with me one day, the Lord have mercy on her, she sent me upstairs to the room and said you are not coming out of there for two hours until you do your homework. I think I was in first year or second year. And she locked the door (laughs). It would probably be child cruelty now of some type. But anyway she came up to check on me, she felt sorry for me, and she said that all she saw was the curtains blowing in the wind (laughs). I got out the window, I jumped from the top storey down with the hurl and I was gone to the pitch. I came back at half nine, ten o’clock that night. That was probably the reason she sent me to boarding school.

“She’d often say if you shoot for the stars and don’t get them you’ll go halfway. That was her motto.”

Aim high?

“Exactly.”

He reckons he was “14 or 15” when he first drank alcohol. “It didn’t seem to be a problem until my early 20s, it sort of developed. The alcohol was to numb the feelings and emotions and stuff like that. I suppose it went along with GAA, you know; you trained hard and did everything at a competitive level, and alcohol was no different: when you were out, you were out sort of thing.”

A form of escapism? “Oh definitely. For a while there was the social aspect of enjoying myself and it wasn’t a problem. It helped my self-esteem and self-confidence but there was always something underneath that I wasn’t dealing with. And that I wasn’t able to, and that is where alcohol did its job if you like.”

​

This wasn’t the Justin Campbell the world saw, of course. His last championship appearance for Galway hurlers came as a sub in the 1999 All-Ireland quarter-final replay loss to Clare in Croke Park. When they won the under 21 title in 1991, defeating Offaly in the final, he felt they would go on to win senior All-Irelands. Instead it was Offaly that did. Galway reached one senior final in his playing time.

Through those playing years he was dealing with difficult and complex issues in his private life. Out of his own healing emerged a kind of rebirth, the second phase of his life when he went back into education and a career helping people with problems like addiction from which he’d suffered himself.

He now has county players on his client list who could be talking about anything from serious addiction to worries about a relationship or a college exam. He is also a sounding board for referees who may have anxiety and he’s served on the GAA’s health and wellbeing committee over two presidential terms, dealing with issues like depression and gambling addiction.

But before all that he had to face up to hard truths about himself. Signing into the six-week Rutland Centre programme wasn’t an easy concession to make. “It took me three weeks (to acclimatise), I was so closed and shut off. I didn’t realise how closed off I was. To talk about this stuff wasn’t particularly easy, because I hadn’t done it before.

“It’s interesting, a lot of people go in with alcohol or drug problems or whatever, gambling problems or food, and I often say ‘well, drink and drugs brought you in the door, but why are you really here? You know, what’s caused it?’

“It changed my life because I learned why I was doing what I was doing. Why you might not have been happy or content in your life even though you might have played in Croke Park and done ok and won medals.

“I was after coming back from Chicago. That probably prompted it, six months of drinking. I had plenty of other lads who could have come into the Rutland with me (laughs). It was probably the wheels came off and I needed to do something. I was in a bad place without realising I was in a bad place and had to tackle it.

“I think I was always anxious growing up and obviously with my parents dying there is a fear element thrown into it and a survival element as well. And so yeah, in my work now I would do a lot of work on the sense of self and if you don’t know who you are then that’s scary sometimes.”

Even though he went back drinking after that, he was able to work his way back to recovery. Confronting his own past and the issues that lay beneath the surface enabled him to better deal with what came his way after that. That first step, acceptance, is the most difficult one, rejecting the instinct to bury your head in the sand.

“As a human being I suppose you will avoid pain as much as you can, that is the normal thing to do,” he says. “I often say there is no right or wrong way to deal with it. There can be many painful ways of how we deal with it. There is no particular book to tell you this is exactly what you need to do. People grieve in different ways. I think it’s a way of living with it or making sense of it. You know, how do you embed it, how do you make it part of your life as a living experience?

​

“That this is going to happen to us all at some level and we don’t have a conversation too often about our own death or when it’s going to happen or not. But the suffering of life sometimes allows you to appreciate other parts of your life as well. You can balance it up or make sense of it or appreciate the stuff you do have. Rather than being at the hands of grief and loss all the time if you like, the painful aspect of it. Grief and loss can hit you at any time in the sense of you have to be ready for it, to allow it to come up in its own time, it has to come up in a natural way if you like, to deal with it.

“From time to time it hits you, I don’t think you’re ever healed completely in a sense, whatever that means. You learn to live with it and be ok with it.”

The first step towards a new career took him to NUI Maynooth where he completed a one-year certificate course in basic counselling. After finishing a diploma in Trinity College he entered the workplace and opened up a new vista. “For a fella that kept looking out the window (laughs), I thought I’d never end up in Trinity. That was great, to be able to achieve that.

“I suppose you want to prove something to yourself as well. That there were a few brain cells knocking around (laughs) if I put them together. I think I didn’t take the normal path because I wasn’t able at that time. After getting into recovery I felt I was good working with people, in a one-on-one situation and that and in groups.”

The diploma allowed him to work in addiction treatment, with alcohol, drugs and gambling being the three main areas he encountered. He worked for two years in Harristown House, near Castlerea Prison, a treatment centre for young men coming through the courts. He served another six at the Aislinn Centre in Ballyragget, treating 15-21 year olds. He now has his own private practice working out of offices in Oranmore and Athlone, while also managing the Roscommon hurlers along the way for a few seasons.

He also qualified as a clinical supervisor, allowing him to supervise other therapists, and he earned an honours degree in holistic counselling and psychotherapy. He is proud of the work they did on the GAA health and wellbeing committee tackling gambling and the lead the GAA took in shunning betting company sponsorship. “Because the places would be awash, it would be ten times worse than it is today I’d imagine if we didn’t make those decisions.”

​

Through the committee’s efforts each GAA club has been encouraged to have a health and wellbeing officer, a point of contact for anyone with mental health issues. He mentions a survey which showed that five out of six reasons why parents chose GAA clubs for their kids were related to their positive impact on mental and physical health.

“We might think it is all about winning or losing. And I think that is the danger of going over a cliff-edge and pushing players without realising all the other important factors and variables that are in sport that we sort of dismiss or don’t realise until we finish the sport. I think we need to ground young people in that first rather than win at all costs.”

Recently, he gave a talk to the Galway under 20 hurlers and found his audience eager and receptive, which made him appreciate how times have changed. “I saw myself sitting down there 30 years ago when we won an under 21 and it would have been nice if someone had come in that time and talked about mental health. It didn’t happen. I think the lads got a lot out of it. They are in a pressurised environment, they might have exams, family stuff, relationships and then trying to perform on a field. And then they have social media on their backs. It can be pressurising for some people.”

The addiction substance of choice has shifted across the generations. Cocaine is muscling in on old drinking ground. “It’s strange to find somebody coming in the doors to you now over just alcohol,“ says Campbell. “It would be a cross-over. Maybe four or five pints, then the cocaine would kick in. So the alcohol would be a sort of a gateway. All the research for treatment centres shows cocaine is more commonly used, it is up by 33 per cent among people seeking help.

“Clients are telling me you could have four or five people in any pub dealing it at any given time. What shocked me is the availability. That in rural villages cocaine is pretty plentiful. If you want it you can get it pretty quickly.”

​

Understanding the root causes is the first objective for Campbell and the people who work in his field when someone comes through their door or joins up for a confidential online session. Seeing people reform and get better is understandably gratifying. He cites a recent contact from a Waterford man who he worked with on a recovery programme at the Aislinn Centre. He’d noticed Campbell’s name somewhere and got in touch to say he was now married and settled down and had found a happy life balance.

“I texted him back, ‘I remember you, you broke my f*****g heart (laughs)’. He was a disaster. It was amazing how he picked up something, you’d think he wasn’t picking up anything. But he was after turning his whole life around.”

That must be a terrific buzz? “What’s lovely as well is GAA players that play inter-county who might have struggled a couple of years ago and are now flying and playing serious stuff. I would have people from different counties, not just Galway. You can know by their performance on the pitch how they are.

“You have to take a player in totality. You can’t look at him as a hurler or as a footballer. And to understand that he can take it or leave so that it becomes easier when he does retire rather a lot of our generation who went, ‘Jesus, I’ve nothing on next Sunday, what am I going to do? I am not longer needed’. Suddenly, you were known as the hurler and you’re not the hurler and, ‘who am I then?’”

But the good thing, he says, is that people are more responsive now. “I am not saying it is easier. But they are quicker to reach out. We are not there yet by any means. I think, being human, you are going to struggle in life. Different things happen to us. I think it’s ok to get somebody else’s perspective on something, to be brave enough to see another viewpoint. Sometimes I suppose you can’t see it and you’re stuck or blinded to it until somebody teases it out and puts it out there and looks at finding a solution.”