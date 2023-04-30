Fifteen scores from Ronan Crowley inspires London to seven-point win over Mayo

Christy Ring Cup: London 2-22, Mayo 0-21

London put themselves in a strong position as contenders for the Christy Ring Cup after this deserved seven-point win at Hastings MacHale Park yesterday.

London corner-forward Ronan Crowley scored 2-13 (nine points from frees) as Mayo slipped to a third straight defeat to remain bottom of the table.

Crowley’s two first-half goals – one from a 21-yard free – helped send London in leading 2-12 to 0-12 at half-time, a six-point deficit Mayo failed to make up.

The superb free taking of Joseph McManus kept Mayo in the game but only just, with London very strong defensively, snuffing out any threat the home side had of much-needed goals.

Fergal Boland – scorer of five points – was Mayo’s best forward, but they came up against a physically stronger and more clinical London side who had an ace in the pack in Crowley. Jack Goulding also stood out in the middle of the field, as did Conor O’Carroll in the half-forward line.

SCORERS – London: R Crowley 2-13 (9f); J Goulding 0-3; C O’Carroll 0-2; E Kelly, D Dawson, E Ryan, S Glynn 0-1 each. Mayo: J McManus 0-10 (8f, 1 ’65); F Boland 0-5; C Phillips 0-2 (1f); J Coyne, S Kenny, J Heraty, B Douglas (f) 0-1 each.

London – P Collins, C Byrne, S Bardon, D Heffernan, E Kelly, P Muldoon, E Ryan, J Goulding, N Broderick, D Dawson, C O’Carroll, R Lodge, S Glynn, C McCormack, R Crowley. Subs: C Nelson for Glynn, D Barron for McCormack, N Geoghan for Lodge, K Fennelly for Muldoon.

Mayo – B Douglas, J Lyons, G McManus, J Murphy, D Kenny, J Mooney, S Kenny, C Phillips, D Huane, A Phillips, F Boland, E Delaney, M Farrell, J McManus, J Coyne. Subs: J Cassidy for Huane, K Gallagher for Farrell, J Heraty for Coyne.

Ref – J Connors (Donegal).