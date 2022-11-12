Ferns St Aidan’s boss Pat Bennett in fight to ‘keep players fresh’ after waiting three months to face Carlow champions

Ferns St Aidan's manager Pat Bennett celebrates with his team after winning the Wexford SHC final. That triumph was in August, and the side have had a near three-month wait for their next championship game. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

If anything, AIB have undersold us the GAA’s provincial and All-Ireland club championships this past decade.

Football and hurling’s grimly compelling winter Olympics, that – mostly via TG4’s brilliant coverage – brighten up these otherwise dreary Sunday afternoons, deserve greater billing.

Yes, they are – as those wholesome ads tell us – the ‘toughest’. But they also the longest. The coldest. The wettest. Maybe the weirdest.

Few competitions of any code spring to mind that require such a variety of disciplines in order to win.

Example: the ability to thrive on county final day doesn’t get you anything in the muck and mud of provincial warfare.

Not every club that dominates locally has the subsequent drive and confidence to hit the road and win in exotic, previously unexplored provincial outposts.

A team must meet the requisite levels of skill, organisation and fitness. But they must also be wind-resistant and, ideally, amphibious too. There are no marks for artistic merit in November.

To go all the way, to be crowned All-Ireland champions, takes both endurance and ambition, but also the ability to successfully reanimate after long phases of competitive down time. To ‘winter well’.

The seasons change. A New Year is welcomed. UK Prime Ministers come and go.

Tomorrow in Netwatch Cullen Park, Ferns St Aidan’s and St Mullin’s of Carlow meet in the Leinster senior club hurling quarter-finals.

St Aidan’s were crowned Wexford champions for the first time on August 15. St Mullin’s became Carlow champions for the 28th time one week earlier. The Earth has gone more than a quarter of the way around the sun since the last time either played a competitive match.

“It’s about trying to get them fresh,” says Pat Bennett, manager of Ferns St Aidan’s, who may as well be talking about trying to herd mice as give any precise prediction of what form his team are likely to turn up in.

“Trying to keep them fit. It is a hard thing for a club player. With it being their first time winning it, they’re not used to it.

“The rest of them, they play their hurling and then they play their football and then they’re finished until next April. But now, we’re trying to peak for another game and get it going again ... we really won’t know until Sunday.”

Both Carlow and Wexford have adopted a split model for their club championships. For the past three years, hurling competitions are played out in their entirety before football starts.

Hence the gap.

The players of St Aidan’s had eight games to win in Wexford on seven consecutive weeks, a week off to celebrate their historic triumph, and then launched straight into the football championship.

Bennett makes it 14 championship games in 16 weeks.

“You try and do what you can as best you can. Keep it as fresh as you can. With hurling, you have to be hurling all the time. To keep the touch in.

“Sometimes less is more. You’re trying to cut back on things to keep them fresh.

“You can’t kill them with hurling either.”

According to weather25.com, the temperature in Wexford on August 15 peaked at a golden 22 degrees Celsius and never fell below 17 all day.

There was 0.0mm of precipitation and the breeze, so gentle that the flags in Wexford Park hung lazily in the afternoon sun and took no notice, was clocked at just 4.5 km per hour.

Tomorrow will be different – everything from the weather to the pitch to the scoring.

“I’ve told the lads that. You’re not going to be scoring 2-23. You’ll win a match now with 15 points,” Bennett reckons. “Our guys are young. Mullin’s are physically strong. They’ve very good hurlers. This time of year will suit them because they’re physical. They’re strong. They’ve good hands.

“Winning a county championship in August is an awful lot different than winning a Leinster quarter-final in November.

“The fact that they had never won one … if the quarter-final had been a couple of weeks later, it would have been lovely to play in.

“You have momentum and you’re still fresh and you’ve already won a county title. Whereas now, this feels like a whole new season. You don’t know what’s going to happen.”