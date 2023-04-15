Fergal Horgan’s stand shows GAA need to look after their top referees better

Referee Fergal Horgan during last year's Leinster SHC Round 5 clash between Kilkenny and Wexford at UPMC Nowlan Park. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

John Mullane

Who’d want to be a ref at inter-county level? When you see one of the best in the business stepping away, and not holding back on how he was treated by Croke Park, it speaks volumes about where things stand.