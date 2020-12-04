Fergal Horgan to take charge of All-Ireland hurling final between Limerick and Waterford

FERGAL HORGAN will be the man in the middle for this year’s All-Ireland senior hurling final between Limerick and Waterford on Sunday week.

It will be the Tipperary whistler’s second senior decider, having previously refereed the 2017 SHC final between Galway and Waterford.

A member of the Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams, Horgan also refereed the All-Ireland minor final in 2014 and the All-Ireland senior club finals of 2017 and 2019.

He has already been busy in this year’s constricted championship, refereeing the Waterford-Kilkenny semi-final, the Kilkenny-Galway Leinster final and the Limerick-Clare Munster quarter-final.

His umpires on All-Ireland day will be John Ryan (Cashel King Cormacs), Alan Horgan, Mick Butler, and Seán Bradshaw (All Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams).

Cork’s Colm Lyons will be the standby referee. The other linesman is Paud O’Dwyer (Carlow) and the sideline official will be Sean Cleere (Kilkenny).

Meanwhile, on the same December 13 Croke Park bill, Galway’s Liam Gordon will take charge of the Joe McDonagh final between Antrim and Kerry.

The Killimor clubman has refereed the Limerick-Tipperary and Clare-Wexford games in this year’s campaign.

His umpires will be Damien Gibbons, Alan MaClearn, Cian Ryan and Timmy Forde (all Killimor).

Dublin’s Seán Stack will be the standby referee, the other linesman is Patrick Murphy (Carlow) and the sideline official will be Thomas Gleeson (Dublin).

