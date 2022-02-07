Fennelly stays positive despite shipping heavy defeat to Tribe

It’s not often a manager whose team have been hammered by 17 points can take positives from a game but Michael Fennelly was upbeat about what Offaly can learn from this league campaign as they work their way back to the hurling elite.

Fennelly predicted last month it would be a tough return to the top-flight for a team whose primary target this year is the Joe McDonagh Cup, but he is confident these games will improve them.

“I think we learned a lot today and these are the teams that Offaly need to be playing to learn more, to get faster, and our speed of play has to improve which can’t happen without these games.

“There were a lot of unforced errors in the first half, I’m very disappointed with that. I think we put ourselves in a lot of trouble when there was no need to. Galway are a very seasoned team, they’ve a very strong belief. I was hoping we’d break the 20-point mark and we got ourselves 17 points. Galway got 22 so I’d be happy with that to be honest.

“The four goals were a bit of a killer and they were threatening for goals, Conor Whelan inside there is probably one of the best forwards you’d play against and I’ve no doubt that they’ll do something similar to other teams.”

His men were in trouble when they trailed by 1-12 to 0-8 at the break having played with the wind.

Galway fluffed several goal chances before Gearóid McInerney soloed up from the half-back line to flick the sliotar home after a 70-metre run.

John Fleming got Galway’s second goal five minutes after the restart after more good work by Whelan, and they pulled away from there.

Fleming set up Evan Niland, who sent a first-half penalty wide, for Galway’s third goal while Eoghan Cahill did his utmost to keep Offaly in contention.

Donal O’Shea, son of former Tipperary manager Eamon and the first from the Salthill/Knocknacarra club to play in the league, blasted home Galway’s fourth goal as they ran out double-score winners.

Manager Henry Shefflin, after defeating the side turned out by his former Ballyhale Shamrocks and Kilkenny team-mate Fennelly for the second time in a month, knows they will need to step up for Saturday’s trip to Limerick – but he felt McInerney’s wonder goal was the sort of spark they needed.

“It was a great goal, very impressed,” said Shefflin. “I thought he was going to take the point which I probably would have been happier with but he ended up going in and flicking to the net. It was just a brilliant score.

“I thought he was very good and he is one of our older players but his fitness level, the way he looks after himself off the field, was shown there today because he covered a lot of ground and it was great to see him just going for it.

“That’s what we want the Galway team to start doing, backing themselves and going for it. I was delighted to see him going up and scoring a goal.

“I think starting the league on a positive note was very important for us, obviously getting a win, but more so it was probably the performance to be honest. That was something we were looking to build on following on from the Walsh Cup.”

SCORERS – Galway: E Niland 1-6 (0-5f, 0-1 ‘65); J Fleming 1-2; G McInerney, D O’Shea (0-1 ‘65) 1-1 each; T Monaghan, C Whelan 0-3 each; R Glennon 0-2; B Concannon, C Fahy, J Hastings, E Burke 0-1 each. Offaly: E Cahill 0-10 (8f); L Langton 0-2 (2f); J Screeney, K Sampson, J Sampson, J Murphy, A Cleary 0-1 each.

Galway – E Murphy 5; J Grealish 6, D Burke 6, D Cronin 7; G McInerney 7, P Mannion 6, T Killeen 6; J Cooney 6, R Glennon 7; T Monaghan 8, J Hastings 7, C Fahy 7; E Niland 7, C Whelan 9, B Concannon 7. Subs: J Fleming 6 for Concannon (19), E Burke 6 for Fahy (56), D O’Shea 7 for Niland (56), C Walsh 6 for Monaghan (59), S Ryan 6 for Hastings (63).

Offaly – C Clancy 7; D King 6, C Burke 6, J Screeney 7; K Sampson 6, B Conneely 6, J Keenaghan 6; R Ravenhill 5, L Fox 6; A Cleary 5, E Kelly 5, E Cahill 7; J Murphy 6, J Sampson 6, L O’Connor 5. Subs: C Molloy 6 for King (h-t), L Langton 6 for Cleary (h-t), D Nally 5 for Ravenhill (56), B Duignan 5 for Fox (56), D Maher 5 for Molloy (56), E Parlon 5 for Cahill (68).

Ref – R McGann (Clare).