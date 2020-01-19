Fennelly family have long been the source of Shamrocks' scores

The sheer number of the scoring contributions of the Fennellys to the Shamrocks leaves them in another galaxy. After the Shamrocks won a first senior county title in 1978, the family was instrumental in the winning of five provincial titles and three All-Irelands over nine campaigns. Their father, Kevin senior, was a team mentor.

That scoring reputation which Brendan Fennelly established in the 1981 final has endured to today. In last year' s All-Ireland final, Brendan's nephew, Colin, was the team's top scorer with 2-4 against St Thomas' as the Shamrocks won a seventh title. His 4-4 against Naomh Eanna of Gorey earlier in the campaign is the second highest tally for a Shamrocks' player based on all 60 games the club has played across the provincial and All-Ireland club stages. The highest individual tally was TJ Reid's 2-14 against St Martin's in this season's Leinster semi-final.

Colin Fennelly continues to be a serious goal threat and poses one of the main risks to Borris-Ileigh in today's final. In the semi-final against Slaughtneil, after the Ulster champions caused alarm with a late goal, Fennelly burrowed his way through the Derry club side's defence and responded with a goal for the Kilkenny men, his second of the day. He hit the net against St Martin's and repeated the act in the Leinster final win over St Mullins, followed by his double against Slaughtneil in Newry.

Fennelly has scored, in total, 13-28 over 24 games in the Leinster Championship and All-Ireland series. That includes his 1-3 against Kilmallock in the All-Ireland final five years ago,which left him top scorer on the day with TJ Reid and outright top scorer from play.

Of the current playing generation of Fennellys, he has been their main scoring spearhead. Michael Fennelly junior has contributed 0-11 since the Shamrocks' re-emergence in the middle of the last decade. Ger Fennelly junior, who later played with London, made two appearances as a sub but didn't score. When all the figures are stacked up, they show that the later generation of Fennellys has contributed a combined haul of 13-39 (78), with All-Ireland titles added in 2007, '10, '15 and last year.

The first generation, which won All-Irelands in '81, '84 and '90, played in 32 Leinster and All-Ireland fixtures, with the modern cohort to which Colin Fennelly belongs having hurled in 28. Combined, the Fennelly family score tally, old and new, stands at 57-290, a points total of 461.

In the club's earlier spell of prosperity, Ger Fennelly scored 7-85 (106 points) in 30 Leinster and All-Ireland club outings, with Liam Fennelly nailing 13-31 (70) from 29 starts, earning him a reputation as a regular goal scorer. His scoring record is virtually identical to that of Colin Fennelly.

Brendan, who was 24 in 1981, finished up with 4-53 (65) from 25 appearances. When they defeated St Finbarr's in '81, Kevin Fennelly made a number of crucial stops in goal. But he also played out the field and became part of the Fennelly scoring industry. Despite starting 20 of his 28 games in goal in Leinster and All-Ireland fixtures, he still managed an impressive 9-29 (56). The youngest of the clan, Dermot, who came off the bench in the '81 final, ran up 7-32 (53) in 21 games.

Mick Fennelly, father to Michael and Colin, started out in the forwards and ended up in defence. Before he made the transition he scored 3-13 (22) over 27 Leinster and All-Ireland games. Sean was the only sibling never to play in the forwards - despite that he managed to score 1-8 (11) in his 31 outings.

The influence runs even wider. The Mullen brothers' mother is a sister of the seven Fennelly brothers. Her son Adrian Mullen, the All Star hurler and Young Player of the Year last season, has accumulated 2-16 in eight outings, while Paddy has 0-3 from five, and Darren 0-1 from eight. Another brother Kevin has made four appearance as a sub.

The statistician, Leo McGough, who complied these figures, was a huge admirer of the first Ballyhale All-Ireland winning teams and would hitch lifts from his residence in Carlow to see them play. What drew him? Their style of play?

"Oh very definitely the style of play," he replies. "They were before their time with low angled ball to the forwards and their team work in general was very clever. Apart from the Fennellys, who were very skilful, they had swashbuckling characters like the bearded Liam Dalton and Maurice Mason."

It was Dalton's duty to mark Jimmy Barry Murphy in the '81 final. "Mason was centre half-back, teak tough," says McGough, "but a great hurler. In one county semi-final against James Stephens he gave an exhibition at one end, Brian Cody at the other, the two centre backs dominating a game that ended in a draw.

"The following week Mason was again very good, Cody not nearly as prominent, the reason being Shamrocks had detailed Mick Fennelly senior to play a stopping game at centre half-forward, his job to curtail Cody. Job done, match won."

Kevin Fennelly senior was asked at one stage about Shamrocks' astute calls from the sideline, and their knack of making match-altering switches. His response was quick, deflecting praise, essentially by stating that if they didn't know who to move and when, then who would?

