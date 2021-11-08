Fennelly confirms he has played his last game for Cody’s Cats

Kilkenny’s Colin Fennelly has confirmed his retirement from inter-county hurling.

Fennelly captained Ballyhale Shamrocks to a fourth successive Kilkenny senior title in UPMC Nowlan Park but then revealed that he will not be involved with the county team again.

“I have had enough. I had a year to think about it and I am glad I took that time to think about it. I am happy playing with the club and there are so many young lads coming through. I had a great time playing with Kilkenny. Fantastic,” he said after a four-point win over O’Loughlin Gaels.

The 32-year-old sat out the 2021 season as Kilkenny reached another All-Ireland semi-final, losing to Cork after extra-time.

He was Kilkenny captain when they won the 2020 Leinster title but lost his place for the subsequent All-Ireland semi-final against Waterford.

Fennelly retires a four-time All-Ireland winner in 2011, 2012, 2014 and 2015, while he also picked up All-Star awards in 2014 and 2019.

It was his 10th Kilkenny title.

“We are after doing the second four-in-a-row. This is my 10th championship win. Myself, Eoin Reid and TJ, three of us left of the first one. This is an amazing feeling,” he said.