Fennelly blasts advantage rule ‘madness’ and fears ‘summer of frees’

The conversation opened with his feelings on hurling’s new rules to combat cynical fouling, but Michael Fennelly quickly segued into a broadside about the “madness” of changes to the advantage rule, which threatens to ruin the game.

The opening round of the Allianz HL was blighted by stop-start games as referees are no longer permitted to allow advantage when a player is fouled, unless there is “a goalscoring opportunity, or an advantage, to the team, by creating or capitalising on time and space”.

Donal Smyth, the GAA’s national match-officials manager, admitted last week that referees would prefer to let the game flow, but they must stick to the rules and halt play where necessary after the wording around the advantage rule was altered at Congress earlier this year.

Fennelly fears for the direction which hurling is heading as a result and the Offaly boss believes the recommendation of the GAA’s Standing Committee on Playing Rules will turn this year’s campaign into “a summer of frees” unless changes are quickly made.

“The one thing for me, and I hope I don’t see it during the next few weeks, is frees, this whole advantage thing. If that rule is there and referees have to abide by it, that’s going to cause serious problems for everyone – supporters, managers, players,” the Kilkenny great fumed.

“If you have advantage in the half-back line and someone is fouling you but you get away from him, by the letter of the law that’s a free and you bring it back. No one wants to be going into a summer of frees.

“We saw it there a couple of years ago, where there was 30-something frees in games, and we can’t be going back to that. I hope to God whoever came up with that idea, obviously a group came up with that idea, that can’t be going on.

“Who would come up with an idea to slow down the game and give frees, and they want frees? That’s madness. Any normal Joe Soap will tell you that, you want to get a free-flowing game – and if the advantage is on, leave him off, why not?

“What you actually might see is more frees from the full-back line, lads stopping the ball there and leave him have a free. There’ll be tactical fouling and every one goes back, that could come into it, which would be an awful pity.”

Fennelly admitted that “you’d be afraid for some of the full-back line” given the consequences of a cynical tackle close to goal – a penalty and 10 minutes in the sin bin – but he welcomes that rule change overall.

“We do need to see more goals, you don’t want to see that cynical play, where someone is deliberately fouled, especially near the end of a game, where it’s crazy going on, it’s really annoying to watch that.”