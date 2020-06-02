| 11.9°C Dublin

Fennelly admits finally getting message from his creaking body

Kilkenny legend Michael Fennelly. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

In the end Michael Fennelly could no longer quell the noise from a screaming body dragged through the trenches for a lot of the last decade in which he was, arguably, hurling's most influential midfielder.

Colleagues marvelled at his ability to patch up and get out on a field with seemingly little or no preparation, as far as they could see, and play the way he did.

From his arthritic back to a ruptured Achilles tendon, poor ankle mobility, knees that needed constant cleaning out and a groin that, to this day, is nagging away at him, Fennelly has bowed to the inevitable by signing off from Ballyhale Shamrocks, who he had captained to the last two All-Ireland club titles, almost two-and-a-half years on from his Kilkenny departure.