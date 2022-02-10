Family ties to past glories of Ballygunner and Ballyhale bring another dimension to unique final

After their 2018 Munster club final triumph, Pat O’Sullivan posed for a photograph on the Semple Stadium sward with five grandsons who had been pivotal to Ballygunner’s first title in 17 years.

The club had endured a lot of heartbreak in between but on this particular day they were an irresistible force and Pat was there as Pauric, Philip and Mikey Mahony, Tadhg Foley and Barry O’Sullivan contributed on the field and off the bench to beat Na Piarsaigh.

The photograph portrayed the obvious delight for all concerned but also reflects the strong family bonds that underpin these club championship odysseys.

Ballygunner may be a city club but that O’Sullivan dynasty is the main artery that drives through it, the pillars providing foundation for Saturday’s trip to Croke Park.

Tipperary’s double champions Loughmore-Castleiney have the McGrath gene pool, Galway’s St Thomas’ have always had a healthy Burke influence in the decade that they have risen to prominence, but the lineage in Ballyhale Shamrocks teams over the years perhaps stands apart for the connections they have to past teams.

If ever the phrase that ‘an ounce of breeding is worth a tonne of feeding’ is applicable, it’s here.

They are the club game’s most successful team already with nine titles from a small pocket of south Kilkenny, rising to prominence through three distinct cycles.

There has been overlapping between the second and third cycles but taking what is ostensibly the first Kilkenny triumph in each of the three recognised cycles, 1978, 2006 and 2018, the links say everything about how Ballyhale are in the position of prominence they have always enjoyed as they now seek club hurling’s first All-Ireland three-in-a-row in Saturday’s senior final.

It took just six years from an amalgamation of neighbours Ballyhale and Knocktopher for the new club to leave its mark indelibly on the Kilkenny senior hurling championship, winning a three-in-a-row between 1978 and ’80, followed by another six titles over the next 11 years before their powers waned. Stitched into that period were their first three All-Ireland titles.

But the remarkable feature of their second wave, the first four-in-a-row team (2006-’09) that won a further two titles in 2012 and 2014, is the connections there are with the ‘original’ team.

The Fennelly brothers are the richest vein that threads through their core. When Shamrocks won their first Kilkenny title in 1978 there were six Fennelly brothers – Liam, Kevin, Sean, Mick, Brendan and Ger (to be joined by Dermot in the early 1980s).

Fast-forward to 2006, when they reclaimed the Kilkenny title after a 15-year gap, and Mick Fennelly’s son Michael – Colin was on the bench – made the biggest connection to the breakthrough team, given the flow of that particular bloodline.

In 1978, Sean Reid was a substitute but by 2006 three of his sons, Eoin, Patrick and TJ, made up half of the attack.

Ballygunner supporter Pat O'Sullivan celebrates with his grandsons Mikey Mahony, Tadhg Foley, Philip Mahony, Pauric Mahony, and Barry O'Sullivan after the AIB Munster GAA Hurling Senior Club Championship Final between Na Piarsaigh and Ballygunner at Semple Stadium in Thurles, Co. Tipperary. Photo by Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

Whatsapp Ballygunner supporter Pat O'Sullivan celebrates with his grandsons Mikey Mahony, Tadhg Foley, Philip Mahony, Pauric Mahony, and Barry O'Sullivan after the AIB Munster GAA Hurling Senior Club Championship Final between Na Piarsaigh and Ballygunner at Semple Stadium in Thurles, Co. Tipperary. Photo by Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

That attack included Henry Shefflin, whose uncle Denis was corner-back 28 years earlier and also the team captain.

The 2006 goalkeeper James Connolly is a nephew of the 1978 wing-back Declan, while full-back in ’06, Eamonn Walsh, is a nephew of ’78 midfielder Johnny.

Padraig Holden, corner-back in 2006, is a son of the ’78 centre-forward Patrick, while Bob Aylward, wing-back in ’06, is a son of Bobby Aylward, a ’78 substitute.

Even those in 2006 with no direct links to ’78 have some pedigree. James ‘Cha’ Fitzpatrick, an All-Ireland-winning captain with Kilkenny, is a son of Ned Fitzpatrick, a Kilkenny minor captain in 1966, while Aidan Cummins, the 2006 centre-back, is a nephew of former Kilkenny great Frank Cummins who was based in Cork playing with Blackrock in 1978. Only Keith Nolan and Eamonn Fitzpatrick from the ‘second wave’ team can’t trace a clear bloodline to 1978 or a previous Ballyhale or Knocktopher team.

The connections between the original team and the current ‘third wave’, which got under way with the first of the second ‘four-in-a-row’ titles in 2018, are just as plentiful.

There is some overlap as 2006 ‘veterans’ TJ and Eoin Reid and Colin Fennelly are still involved, each chasing a sixth All-Ireland club medal. TJ and Eoin are now joined by younger brother Richie.

Fennelly’s cousins are Patrick, Kevin, Darren and Adrian Mullen whose mother Monica is originally a Fennelly, sister to the seven brothers, widening that link with ‘78.

Brian Cody is a nephew of Henry Shefflin, thus they are grand-nephews of Denis Shefflin, while Joey Holden, now full-back, is a son of Patrick Holden. Completing the ties that bind 1978 and 2018 is current goalkeeper Dean Mason, grand-nephew of ’78 centre-back Maurice.

Only Conor Walsh, Brian Butler and Ronan Corcoran from that 2018 team don’t have an obvious link to the breakthrough team while Eoin Cody and Evan Shefflin, part of the current team, are other nephews of Henry and grand-nephews of Denis.

For James O’Connor, who took over from Henry Shefflin as manager in 2020 and ensured they have lost no ground, it is a virtue in a time of crisis on the field.

“They’re such a family-driven club and a community around there. We’ve 18 brothers on the panel which is unbelievable, everyone is related!” he said.

“It’s great that way because not alone are you playing beside your clubman but you’re playing beside your brother or your cousin as well which it makes it that bit more special.

“If you see a fella in trouble beside you and it’s your brother or your cousin, Jesus, you’re going to get in there that little bit stronger again and I think that’s what makes them a little bit different than others, that you really have that family connection with them.

“They’re a really special bunch that way.”

Their opponents will now have four Mahony brothers involved, Pauric, Philip and Mickey now joined by Kevin, while their uncle Shane O’Sullivan, a brother of the current manager Darragh and selector Rory, is centre-back on the team.

Like Ballyhale, they can chart links to past glories and specifically the 2001 Munster Championship-winning team. Micheál Mahony, father of the four Mahony brothers, was colleague of Billy O’Sullivan, captain then and father of Barry and brother of Shane, while the late Paul Foley, father of Tadhg, also featured at full-forward.

For good measure, the Mahonys and the Reids are distant cousins, bringing another dimension to what is already an unique final Saturday afternoon at Croke Park.