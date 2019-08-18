The pre-match narrative was mainly about the meeting once again of old rivals Brian Cody and Liam Sheedy.

The pre-match narrative was mainly about the meeting once again of old rivals Brian Cody and Liam Sheedy.

'Family is everything to me. I have two very special girls. They gave me a card this morning that said, 'Dad, go and do it''

In the end, it was Sheedy who was the king of Croke Park as Tipperary celebrated another All-Ireland title following a convincing 3-24 to 0-20 victory over Cody's 14-man Kilkenny.

For Sheedy, it was a moment to celebrate with his family as he sprinted to the Hogan Stand to embrace his wife Margaret and daughters Ashling and Gemma.

"Family is everything to me," Sheedy told RTÉ.

"I have two very special girls. They gave me a card this morning that said, 'Dad, go and do it'. To know that your family is behind you, you can't do the job otherwise.

"Portroe is a special place. I love the girls and the way they back me. They allow me to do things.

"Mags just lets me at things and I'm half mad, but do you know what, that’s where the madness can get you. It can get you to days like today."

"It's a long journey and on the 30th of June it looked like we were a long way from here. People were probably very unimpressed by our quarter-final victory," added Sheedy.

GAA Newsletter

"We built massive momentum in that semi-final when the real questions were asked and thankfully we carried that momentum into the final today.

"Once we got the goal we settled and in the second half we played some outstanding hurling. These lads have put in a massive effort. Some people questioned their character, questioned their ability to go into trenches and various things and today, thankfully, they gave all the answers. "

Pádraic Maher gives his reaction after Tipperary's brilliant second half performance to win the All-Ireland final. pic.twitter.com/zn8Y68D9co — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) August 18, 2019

The controversial dismissal of Richie Hogan in the 33rd minute proved the turning point in a disappointing final but Sheedy admits he did not see the incident.

"I honestly didn't see it. It seemed to indicate it was high. I was a long way away from it and obviously it was a massive turning point in the game. As I said, for long periods in that first half, we were gasping for air. I thought we played the extra man very well."

Sheedy added that despite criticism directed at his players, some of the best players to ever wear the Tipp jersey are wearing it right now.

"There has probably been a lot of questions about this team. The reality is, when you look back on this decade, Tipperary have won three finals in this decade. I think that's a really, really good return. I think we have some of the best players who ever wore the blue and gold jersey wearing it right now and I am just privileged to be working alongside them."

Online Editors